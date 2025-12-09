Dick Van Dyke Is Planning ‘Jeopardy!’ Marathon on His 100th Birthday

What is the best way to celebrate your 100th birthday? For Dick Van Dyke it’s a marathon viewing session of one of his favorite TV shows Jeopardy!

The beloved actor, who turns 100 on December 13, plans to celebrate the milestone event not by having a splashy party. Instead, he plans to stay home and binge watch old episodes of Jeopardy!

At the premiere of Dick Van Dyke 100th Celebration in Malibu, California, on Sunday, December 7, Van Dyke’s wife, Arlene Silver, 54, told People about the marathon they are planning. “He doesn’t want to do anything,” she told the outlet. “He wants to be in his room watching Jeopardy! reruns with me.” Van Dyke has never been on Jeopardy!, but appears to be a huge fan of the game show.

The seasoned actor was born before the game show started, so he has most likely watched all of the seasons, dating back to Art Fleming and Alex Trebek. Ken Jennings currently hosts the show.

Dick Van Dyke 100th Celebration is a documentary film celebrating Van Dyke’s life and career, which includes untold stories and unseen footage of the actor’s life on screen. The documentary is set to air in theaters nationwide on December 13 and 14.

Silver shared with People that she is “so grateful” that Van Dyke is still here to celebrate this milestone birthday. “I’m so happy he’s here to see what I know is going to be a global celebration of him. I’m so glad he’s still with us,” she said.

“I’ve always been celebrating him now, like since 2011 when I got him on social media. It’s like a pinnacle of all that is … all these different people from different events we’ve done, [just] so cool.”

“I’m so honored to have him in my life, take care of him, and nurture this community that we’ve built, that he’s built over the years,” Silver ended.

Van Dyke and Silver got married in 2012 after they met at the SAG Awards in 2006. They do not share any children together, but he has four children from his late ex-wife, Margie Willett.

While Van Dyke will be ringing in a new century by watching episodes of Jeopardy!, he wants his fans to celebrate by donating to the charity he supports, The Midnight Mansion.