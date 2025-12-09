What To Know Savannah Guthrie and husband Michael Feldman celebrated their son Charley’s 9th birthday with heartfelt social media tributes.

The couple, who married in 2014, also have an 11-year-old daughter, Vale, and occasionally share family moments with fans online.

Earlier this year, both children appeared on Today, with Vale interviewing Guthrie and Charley helping behind the scenes for a segment about Guthrie’s children’s book.

Savannah Guthrie‘s son, Charley, has almost reached double digits.

The Today coanchor took to her Instagram Story on Monday, December 8, to celebrate her son turning 9 years old. “Love this boy,” she captioned a sweet snap of Charley posing with his birthday cake, which was topped with a large No. 9 candle.

She also reposted her husband Michael Feldman’s Instagram birthday tribute to Charley. “Sliding head first into 9. Happy Birthday, Charley!” Feldman captioned the Monday post, which featured clips and pics from Charley’s birthday party at an indoor playground and arcade.

Charley “slid” into a new year by riding down a large slide on a mat before blowing out the candles on his birthday cupcake. The post’s last slide featured a selfie Feldman snapped with the birthday boy.

“Great video! What a joyous moment! Happy Birthday Charley!” one Instagram user commented underneath Feldman’s post. Another wrote, “Happy birthday Char Char!!!!❤️❤️❤️ can’t believe the boy is 9🥹🥹.”

Pointing out Feldman and Charley’s likeness, one fan commented, “Happy birthday to your look alike.” Someone else shared, “9 happened fast! HBD Charley!! Have a great year.”

Guthrie was previously married to Mark Orchard from 2005 to 2009. She and Feldman met shortly after her split and went on to tie the knot in 2014. The couple became parents with the birth of their daughter, Vale, that same year, followed by Charley in 2016.

While Guthrie’s social media feed is primarily focused on NBC’s Today, she occasionally shares glimpses into her family’s life with fans. Back in August, Guthrie shared several snaps of herself and Vale in celebration of her daughter’s 11th birthday. “This is 11 – happy birthday to my beautiful girl 💗,” she captioned the slideshow, which included a pic of Vale and Charley enjoying her birthday breakfast.

One month prior, Guthrie’s husband and kids supported her as she threw the first pitch at a New York Mets baseball game. The family of four even received custom jerseys with their last names, Guthrie and Feldman, on the back.

Earlier this year, both Vale and Charley made a rare appearance on Today when they interviewed Guthrie about her latest children’s book, Mostly What God Does Is Love You. While Vale sat in front of the camera, Charley was hard at work behind the scenes.

“[Charley] produced and Vale asked the questions, and I was really proud and it was super sweet,” Guthrie gushed to her Today cohosts on February 25.

