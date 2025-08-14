Savannah Guthrie had a sweet reason for skipping Today‘s Wednesday, August 13, episode.

As explained on the show, Guthrie took the day off to celebrate her daughter Vale’s 11th birthday. “This is 11 – happy birthday to my beautiful girl 💗,” she captioned an Instagram birthday tribute for her eldest child on Wednesday.

Guthrie’s post featured several snaps of her now-11-year-old, including a pic of Vale ready to play a birthday match of tennis, a photo of Vale and her brother, Charley, eating her birthday breakfast, and a sweet selfie Guthrie took with Vale. (Guthrie shares Vale and Charley, 8, with her husband, Michael Feldman.)

Fans sent their birthday wishes to Vale in the post’s comments. “Missed you on Today, but I’m so glad you got to spend time celebrating your daughter🎉 happy birthday to her,” one fan wrote, while another added, “HAPPY 11th BIRTHDAY to Vale!!! I know her day was filled with L♥️VE and SURPRISES!!! ✨🎂🎈🍰🎉🎁💖✨.”

“I remember when you were pregnant with your little lady! Happy Birthday Vale!🙌🏻🎉😊,” another fan commented. A different user shared, “She is starting to look like her beautiful mama!! Happy birthday!! Hope all your birthday wishes come true!!🎂🎈🎉🥳.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

Feldman posted his own birthday tribute to Vale via Instagram, writing, “11 years and you amaze me every, single day. Happy Birthday, Sweet Vale!”

Guthrie was not the only Today host celebrating a child’s birthday on Wednesday. In fact, Vale shares her birthday with Jenna Bush Hager‘s daughter Poppy, who was born in 2015. (Bush Hager shares her kids Mila, 12, Poppy, 10, and Hal, 6, with her husband, Henry Hager.)

“10 years ago, right this moment, I had delivered Poppy Louise Hager into the world,” Bush Hager said at the top of Wednesday’s episode of Today With Jenna & Friends.

Bush Hager teared up as she gushed about her secondborn, stating, “She is a magical, fun force in our life. She has the most spunky spirit of any little kid I’ve ever met, and I don’t just say that because she’s mine.”

She continued, “I am so proud to be her mommy. So, Poppy Louise, we love you, and I will be home soon to celebrate with eight of her little friends. I’m getting a piñata, we’re gonna have a lot of fun, and I love you.”

While Guthrie returned to Today on Thursday, August 14, she explained that Bush Hager had decided to take “a long weekend.” Al Roker was also absent from Thursday’s episode, revealing via Instagram that he spent Wednesday evening at an MLB game with his family.

“Hanging out at @yankees stadium with @debrobertsabc and @nickroker155 #repbx,” he captioned an Instagram selfie with his son, Nick, and wife, Deborah Roberts. (Roker shares his daughter Leila, 26, and son Nick, 23, with Roberts, as well as his eldest daughter, Courtney, 38, with his late ex-wife, Alice Bell.)

