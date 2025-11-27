‘Wheel of Fortune’ $1 Million Game Contestant Screams Wildly After Win

What To Know Toni Perrotta, a comedian from California, dominated her episode of Wheel of Fortune, advancing to the Bonus Round with the $1 Million wedge in play.

She correctly solved the Bonus Round puzzle “Aerial View,” winning a Toyota GR86 Premium worth $37,222.

Perrotta left the show with a total of $70,572 in cash and prizes, earning widespread praise and excitement from fans on social media.

A Wheel of Fortune contestant had the studio audience chanting her name on Wednesday’s (November 26) episode as she made it to the Bonus Round with the $1 Million wedge in play.

The contestant in question was Toni Perrotta from Sherman Oaks, California, a self-confessed karaoke queen who also performs as a stand-up comedian and comedy actress, having appeared in multiple episodes of TruTV’s Ghost Story Club.

Perrotta, who was up against Derek Shields from Scottsdale, Arizona, and Paula Leland from Chicago, Illinois, started hot, nailing both the $1K and $2K Toss-Up puzzles. She continued to dominate throughout the episode, including landing on the $1 Million wedge, which she took with her into the Bonus Round.

With an episode-winning total of $33,350, plus a trip to Antigua, Perrotta entered the Bonus Round with luck on her side. Even though she didn’t have any supporters from home with her, the crowd was on her side, even cheering her name as she spun the prize envelope wheel.

“They love you, you’ve got fans everywhere!” host Ryan Seacrest said.

Perrotta picked the “Thing” category, along with the letters “C, F, D, and A,” giving her a two-word puzzle that read: “A E R _ A L / _ _ E _.”

After initially guessing “Aerial Wire,” Perrotta quickly landed on the correct answer, saying “Aerial View.”

Perrotta screamed wildly after Seacrest told her she’d nailed it. “I almost wet myself,” she said.

“Is it the million-dollar envelope?” the American Idol host said as he revealed Perrotta’s prize. Sadly, it wasn’t the mil, but it was still a top prize, as Seacrest revealed the Toyota GR86 Premium worth $37,222.

Perrotta screamed again before running over to her new set of wheels. In the end, she left the game show with a grand total of $70,572 cash and prizes.

Fans were ecstatic about Perrotta’s victory and took to social media to share their excitement.

“We will ride into battle for Toni,” wrote one Reddit commenter.

“I got to work very briefly with Toni on an acting project a few years ago and can confirm she’s every bit as delightful as she was on the show,” added another.

“Toni was a terrific contestant and I kept thinking she sounded just like Joy Behar,” another said, referencing the famous comedian and View co-host. “I know Toni said she was from California but I would be shocked to learn that she didn’t, at least, grow up in the New York area.”

Another wrote, “Toni ftw. She was great.”

“What an excellent show tonight!!! Best show of the week so far!!!” one fan wrote.

“I absolutely adore Toni’s enthusiasm! Absolutely well done on the car!” said one YouTube user.

“She scared my dog all her yelling and screaming lol,” another quipped.

Another added, “This lady was awesome! She so deserved to win. She made me laugh out loud.”

Did you figure out this Bonus Puzzle? What did you think of Wednesday’s episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.