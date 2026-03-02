‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React to Adorable Throwback Photo of Pat Sajak & Daughter Maggie

This is the kind of memory you can’t buy. Maggie Sajak shared photos of her and her father, Pat, and one of them had fans swooning over the Wheel of Fortune father-daughter duo.

“Last pic is proof that literally nothing has changed,” she captioned the Instagram carousel on March 1. The first photo was a selfie of her at a Los Angeles Kings game.

The social media correspondent then posted a photo of her and Pat outside the game. There were two videos of the players on the ice. With the Sajaks sitting front row, Maggie captured the action up close, including hockey players skating by them.

There was then a photo of Maggie backstage in the arena in a King’s letterman jacket. The second-to-last picture was one of Maggie’s back, showing off the jacket, leaning against the plexiglass.

However, the photo that drew fans’ attention was the last one. It was a throwback photo of Maggie as a toddler being held by Pat at a hockey game. Little Maggie had her first up to the glass and her mouth open, cheering on the team. Pat’s hair was more brown than the white he sports now.

The Kings won two to zero against the Calgary Flames on March 1. They are sixth in the Pacific Division.

In her stories, Maggie shared that the jacket was her dad’s and that she found a ticket from a 2005 Kings game. The ticket was for a Kings game against the Colorado Avalanche. It is unclear if that is the same game that is in the photo Maggie shared.

Fans reacted to the throwback photo, and seeing Pat, since his retirement from the game show, in the comments.

“That last photo is adorable 😊,” a follower said.

“Loving the last photo especially ❤️,” another wrote.

“Love seeing a family tradition ❤️ And nice jacket 😍 👌🏻,” a third added.

“Such a great dad,” said another.

“Love this!” a fan said.

Regarding the current photo of the duo, one fan said, “Pat still looks great after all these years.”

“Love the second photo,” another commented.