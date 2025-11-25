The universe of Assassin’s Creed is about to get even bigger as it moves onto the small screen, thanks to Netflix. The streaming giant is moving forward with a series adaptation of Ubisoft’s video game juggernaut, with Westworld‘s Roberto Patino and The Killing‘s David Wiener on board as showrunners.

So far, the series has made its first casting announcement with Toby Wallace, whose role remains tightly guarded for now. But it’s only the first of many casting announcements to come, so check back for more updates as the series continues to take shape.

With more than 230 million units sold, Assassin’s Creed remains one of the best-selling franchises in video game history. The upcoming live-action adaptation marks the first series to emerge from Netflix’s multi-year agreement with Ubisoft, a deal that was nearly five years in the making.

“We’ve been fans of Assassin’s Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin’s Creed opens to us,” Wiener and Patino say in a joint statement. “Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour, and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story — about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance.

To find out more about the upcoming series, including its premiere date, casting, and what fans can expect from the adaptation, here’s everything we know so far.

When will Assassin’s Creed premiere?

There is no confirmed release date yet for the Assassin’s Creed live-action series on Netflix. The show was officially greenlit in July 2025, and the first casting announcement was made in November 2025, indicating that filming and production are still in early phases. Given the timeline, a release in late 2026 or beyond is likely.

Who stars in Assassin’s Creed?

Toby Wallace will star in the adaptation in an undisclosed role. Wallace is best known for his breakout role as Campbell Eliot in The Society, as well as The Bikeriders and Babyteeth. Wallace will join the cast of the highly anticipated third season of Euphoria as a series regular.

Please check back for more casting updates as they become available.

What is Assassin’s Creed about?

The show’s official logline is as follows:

“Assassin’s Creed is a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will. The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.”

The game is a historical action-adventure series centered on a secret war between two ancient groups: the Assassins, who fight for free will, and the Templars, who seek control and order. Players relive the memories of ancestors through a device called the Animus, sending them into richly detailed historical settings where they carry out stealthy assassinations.

In 2026, a feature film based on Assassin’s Creed starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard was released. It was based on the popular video game franchise, featuring an original story within the same universe. The film was poorly received, as fans and critics found it failed to capture the essence of the video game.

Who is behind Assassin’s Creed?

Emmy nominees Roberto Patino and David Wiener will serve as creators, showrunners, and executive producers.

In addition to Wiener and Patino, executive producers include Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, and Austin Dill for Ubisoft Film & Television, and Matt O’Toole.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet, but please check back for updates.