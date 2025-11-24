FIFA World Cup 2026: Fox TV Schedule for Group Stage Draw

What To Know Fox will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw live on U.S. broadcast television for the first time ever, with 3 ½ hours of coverage on December 5.

The live event will reveal the group stage matchups for all 48 teams, including the U.S. Men’s team, ahead of the tournament hosted across U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Fox Sports will also provide additional digital coverage with preview and reaction shows featuring soccer analysts and former U.S. players on its digital platforms.

As the United States, Canada, and Mexico prepare to host the FIFA World Cup 2026, Fox Sports has announced it will air live coverage of the much-anticipated draw for the event to find out which groups each team will compete in and who their opponents will be. It’s the first time the event has ever been on broadcast television in the U.S.

Fox Sports CEO & Executive Producer Eric Shanks made the announcement on Friday (November 21), revealing that Fox will air 3 ½ hours of live coverage of the Final Draw. The coverage kicks off with a live pre-show at 11:30 am ET on Friday, December 5, from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

The draw itself will take place from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET, followed by continued live coverage on Fox until 3:00 pm ET, providing instant analysis, reactions, and interviews.

Fox Sports’ long-time sportscasters Rob Stone and Jenny Taft will anchor the network’s on-site broadcast alongside former U.S. Men’s National Team stars and analysts Alexi Lalas and Stu Holden.

The draw will see who the 48 teams, including the U.S. Men’s team, will face in the Group Stage next year before the tournament opens on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City.

Eleven cities will be hosting the tournament across the U.S., including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

In addition, Fox Sports Digital will dive further into the Final Draw with Lalas, Holde, and more U.S. soccer legends anchoring two dedicated digital shows spotlighting all the top FIFA World Cup 2026 storylines.

A Final Draw preview show will air on Monday, December 1, at 8:00 am ET, while a Final Draw Reaction show will be broadcast on Monday, December 8. Viewers can watch both hour-long shows on the @FOXSports and @FOXSoccer accounts across digital platforms.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw, coverage kicks off at 11:30 am et, Friday, December 5, Fox