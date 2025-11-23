‘Big Time Rush’ Star Logan Henderson Hospitalized After Bloody On-Stage Injury

What To Know Logan Henderson of Big Time Rush was hospitalized after sustaining an injury during a concert in Kraków, Poland.

Henderson was unable to finish the show but later reassured fans via Instagram that he was OK and recovering.

Fans expressed support and well-wishes on social media.

Big Time Rush star Logan Henderson was recently hospitalized after suffering a bloody on-stage injury.

On November 20, Henderson, 36, was hurt while performing a concert in Kraków, Poland, with his bandmates, Kendall Schmidt, 35, James Maslow, 35, and Carlos PenaVega, 36, TMZ reported. The four actors played fictionalized versions of themselves in the Nickelodeon series and now perform as the band Big Time Rush in real life.

A video from the concert shared via TikTok showed Henderson’s bandmates addressing his accident.

“We just wanna let you know Logan’s OK. He had a little fall, and we just wanna make sure that he’s gonna be OK, so they’re checking him out in the back,” one of the band members told the crowd at the show, which was part of their In Real Life Worldwide tour.

Ultimately, Henderson didn’t return to finish the show. He did post a health update on his Instagram Stories.

“Hey, Kraków, thank you for a great show,” he told fans, later showing his bloody, bandaged leg. “Sorry, I couldn’t stay to finish. I was having a little too much fun, so I hit my knee pretty bad and had to get taken to the emergency room.”

Henderson added, “I’m doing OK, and they’re fixing me up, so I should be better in no time. It’s gonna be good, we’re gonna put some stitches in there, but anyways, thanks for tonight. Love you guys, and I’m doing all right, so thank you for checking in. Love you.”

In the comments of a TikTok video of Henderson’s message, fans flooded him with prayers and well-wishes for a speedy recovery. One user wrote, “Nooooo, my boy Logan! Get better sooon!!!! 💜💜💜💜.”

Another fan shared, “My heart is breaking for Logan, hope he feels better 🙏.”

Someone else echoed, “Logan get better 🥺🙏,” as a different fan commented, “Prayers for a speedy recovery, Logan.”

Yet another TikTok user wrote, “Sending Prayers to you, Logan. ❤️ Hope you get better soon.”

Meanwhile, the official Big Time Rush TikTok account joked, “Big time rushed to the hospital 🤣.”

Big Time Rush aired for four seasons from 2009 to 2013 on Nickelodeon.