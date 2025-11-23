‘Big Time Rush’ Star Logan Henderson Hospitalized After Bloody On-Stage Injury

Michelle Stein
Comments
Big Time Rush
© Nickelodeon / Courtesy: Everett Collection

What To Know

  • Logan Henderson of Big Time Rush was hospitalized after sustaining an injury during a concert in Kraków, Poland.
  • Henderson was unable to finish the show but later reassured fans via Instagram that he was OK and recovering.
  • Fans expressed support and well-wishes on social media.

Big Time Rush star Logan Henderson was recently hospitalized after suffering a bloody on-stage injury.

On November 20, Henderson, 36, was hurt while performing a concert in Kraków, Poland, with his bandmates, Kendall Schmidt, 35, James Maslow, 35, and Carlos PenaVega, 36, TMZ reported. The four actors played fictionalized versions of themselves in the Nickelodeon series and now perform as the band Big Time Rush in real life.

A video from the concert shared via TikTok showed Henderson’s bandmates addressing his accident.

“We just wanna let you know Logan’s OK. He had a little fall, and we just wanna make sure that he’s gonna be OK, so they’re checking him out in the back,” one of the band members told the crowd at the show, which was part of their In Real Life Worldwide tour.

@z_vxa Still hoping you’re okay @Logan Henderson 🙏🏻 [BTR liked 🥹] #nothingevenmatters #btr #bigtimerush #concert #fyp ♬ dźwięk oryginalny – Susu 🤍

Ultimately, Henderson didn’t return to finish the show. He did post a health update on his Instagram Stories.

“Hey, Kraków, thank you for a great show,” he told fans, later showing his bloody, bandaged leg. “Sorry, I couldn’t stay to finish. I was having a little too much fun, so I hit my knee pretty bad and had to get taken to the emergency room.”

Henderson added, “I’m doing OK, and they’re fixing me up, so I should be better in no time. It’s gonna be good, we’re gonna put some stitches in there, but anyways, thanks for tonight. Love you guys, and I’m doing all right, so thank you for checking in. Love you.”

In the comments of a TikTok video of Henderson’s message, fans flooded him with prayers and well-wishes for a speedy recovery. One user wrote, “Nooooo, my boy Logan! Get better sooon!!!! 💜💜💜💜.”

Another fan shared, “My heart is breaking for Logan, hope he feels better 🙏.”

Someone else echoed, “Logan get better 🥺🙏,” as a different fan commented, “Prayers for a speedy recovery, Logan.”

Yet another TikTok user wrote, “Sending Prayers to you, Logan. ❤️ Hope you get better soon.”

Meanwhile, the official Big Time Rush TikTok account joked, “Big time rushed to the hospital 🤣.”

Big Time Rush aired for four seasons from 2009 to 2013 on Nickelodeon.

Big Time Rush key art
Kendall Schmidt

Kendall Schmidt

Carlos Pena

Carlos Pena

James Maslow

James Maslow

Logan Henderson

Challen Cates

Ciara Bravo

Ciara Bravo

Stephen Glickman

Stephen Glickman

Full Cast & Crew

Series

2009–2013

TVG

Children

Sitcom

Where to Stream

Big Time Rush

Carlos PenaVega

James Maslow

Kendall Schmidt

logan henderson




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson
1
‘CBS Saturday Morning’: Michelle Miller & Dana Jacobson Get Emotional in Final Sign-Off
Shane Gillis, Donald Trump
2
Shane Gillis Makes Bold Claim About Donald Trump’s Mental Health
Mia McKenna Bruce — 'Seven Dials'
3
Sneak Peek at New Agatha Christie Mystery in ‘Seven Dials’ Trailer
'Bel Air' vs. 'Fresh Prince' cast
4
‘Bel-Air’ Characters vs. Their ‘Fresh Prince’ Counterparts
Bill Maher, Larry David
5
Bill Maher Hits Back at Larry David Over Donald Trump White House Dinner