What To Know Nicolle Wallace expressed shock at Donald Trump’s praise for Zohran Mamdani during their White House meeting.

Wallace highlighted Trump’s apparent admiration and close attention to Mamdani’s political rise, contrasting it with his treatment of his own family and administration.

Trump reversed his previous criticism of Mamdani, calling him a “very rational person” and expressing support for his leadership in New York City.

MS Now host Nicolle Wallace made a bold declaration about Donald Trump‘s shocking meeting with Zohran Mamdani at the White House.

On Friday, November 21, the POTUS, 79, met with the newly elected New York City mayor, 34, in the Oval Office. Trump surprised many with his praise of Mamdani during the meeting, after repeatedly criticizing the Democratic Socialist during his campaign. But Wallace was particularly taken aback — and she didn’t hold back with her blunt reaction to the president’s 180.

“I have never watched a public meeting — even with [Vladimir] Putin, Trump didn’t go on for as long — where he lavished that much praise, affection, and admiration on anyone,” she pointed out.

Wallace, 53, continued, “Trump was obviously in love with Mamdani the whole time. And he’s tracking his polls, he says, ‘You were at one and then four and then nine.’ He’s obviously been following [Mamdani’s] meteoric rise, and the guy is sitting there saying, ‘You can call me a fascist or despot, you can just answer the question.'”

She then bluntly confessed, “I mean, I’ve never seen him sort of care for his children, his vice president, or his cabinet’s credibility, the way he seemed committed to honoring Mamdani’s credibility.”

Later in the conversation, Wallace declared, “I just have to say, I’ve covered Donald Trump for nine years. This might be one of my favorite live Trump events I’ve ever covered. One of the greatest.”

During Trump’s Oval Office meeting with Mamdani, the POTUS called the NYC mayoral election winner a “very rational person,” after previously calling him a “100% Communist lunatic.”

“I met with a man who wants to see —really wants to see —New York be great again,” Trump said on Friday. “I’ll be cheering for him.”

Additionally, the POTUS interrupted when a reporter asked Mamdani about calling Trump a “fascist” in the past, telling him, “That’s OK. You can just say yes. It’s easier than explaining it. I don’t mind.”