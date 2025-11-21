What To Know Boone’s getting ready to leave Edgewater in the latest Sheriff Country episode.

Mickey learns more about Boone’s complicated past, including what led to his marriage to Nora.

Boone has a major decision to make after Mickey admits that she doesn’t want him to leave.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 6 “Exit Interview.”]

Boone’s (Matt Lauria) days in Edgewater are numbered, with his plans to move to Oakland, where his wife(!), Nora (Suze Misner), lives, and it’s clear on Sheriff Country that not only is Mickey (Morena Baccarin) completely thrown by that personal revelation but she also doesn’t want him to go.

Boone’s wife is, of course, the office gossip, with both Mickey filling in Cassidy (Michele Weaver) and Gina (Caroline Rhea) about this big part of his life that no one knew about, despite him working there for two years. That also comes up when Mickey tries to take Boone off a murder case with him leaving at the end of the week, but he insists on helping and sticking around if needed. He tells her he doesn’t like discussing his personal life and points out that she always says to keep the personal and professional separate, using the word firewall, and Mickey concedes.

Gina makes Mickey host Boone’s goodbye party, during which the sheriff finds out that his wife, Nora, has a son old enough to be in college. He’s not Boone’s, she quickly clarifies. “At this point nothing would surprise me,” Mickey admits, and you gotta love that response.

When it comes time for him to give a speech, Boone admits it’s “pretty much my worst nightmare,” then acknowledges that hosting the party is Mickey’s. “It’s nice to be at a party and know where the bathroom is, well, where everything is, actually, thanks to that search warrant. Too soon?” he continues, to groans and laughs. “This town, Edgewater, it’s a special place. I’ve moved around a bit and seen my share of departments and I can honestly say this is the only place that feels like home. It’s been an honor working with you guys. If I have one regret, it’s that maybe I didn’t live up to certain expectations.” He looks to Mickey, who’s very much affected. “But I do know this: I’m going to miss every single person in this room because you guys are what makes this place special. You let a stranger become a friend, so, thanks for that. For everything, really.”

Once back at work, both Mickey and Gina look at Boone’s personnel file and discover that his partner in Oakland, Jason, was Nora’s son’s father. When Mickey talks to Nora as the latter packs up Boone’s desk, she learns that Jason died.

“He was dying for a long time, maybe since the day he got his badge, actually. What you see on this job, it is not normal.” Nora says (Mickey agrees). Jason began drinking. “Nate was his best friend. We tried to save him. but there was just nothing we could do. And Jason and I, we never got married, I mean, what’s a piece of paper, right? But I couldn’t touch his death benefits or his pension, so Henry and I had nothing,” she continues. That was when Boone married her.

“He saved me. He’s always, always been there for me, even when he moved here,” Nora continues, and when Mickey wonders how she didn’t know, his wife explains, “He’s ashamed, I think. Nate feels like he failed Jason. Everything he’s ever done for me since Jason died is him trying to make up for it.” As for whether they’re together, “There’s a lot of feelings there but no. All the hurt really doesn’t leave a lot of room for anything else.”

Then, when it comes time for Boone’s exit interview, Mickey says she’s a good sheriff — but not a great one — in part because of the wall she puts up. She gets it if he has to leave, but “I wanted you to know that you have exceeded all of my expectations. And I’m terrified to see you go because I can’t picture this place without you.” Boone protests that he made plans, and she knows, but she’d regret it a long time if she didn’t tell him. And that leaves Boone with something to think about it…

And so, it’s no surprise that when Mickey gets to work and is settling in to work without Boone, he walks right into her office and asks, “What’s on the agenda, boss?” Neither can keep the big grins off their faces as she remarks he’s six minutes late.

Are you glad Boone’s sticking around in Edgewater? What do you want to see between him and Mickey? Let us know in the comments section below.

Sheriff Country, Fridays, 8/7c, CBS