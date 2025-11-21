Baez Brings ‘Bloods’ to ‘Blue,’ Joel Edgerton in ‘Train Dreams,’ Ed Sheeran’s ‘One Shot,’ a Dog’s Ghost Story

Boston Blue welcomes a Blue Bloods crossover when Baez visits from New York to work a case with her long-distance boyfriend, Danny Reagan. Joel Edgerton stars in the evocative Train Dreams, based on Denis Johnson’s acclaimed novella. Ed Sheeran wanders New York City in the single-take musical special One Shot. Shudder’s clever thriller Good Boy sees spooky ghosts through the eyes of a watchful, loyal dog.

Michael Gibson / CBS

Boston Blue

10/9c

Blue Bloods‘ Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) pays her most substantial visit yet to the Boston-set Bloods spinoff when she works a case involving a serial home invader with her long-distance boyfriend, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), and his new Beantown partner, Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green). The episode also introduces Dancing With the Stars winner Xochitl Gomez as Penny, the love interest of Danny’s officer son Sean (Mika Amonsen).

Netflix

Train Dreams

Movie Premiere

A remarkable film about a seemingly unremarkable man of the early 20th century, director and co-writer Clint Bentley’s sensitive adaptation of Denis Johnson’s acclaimed novella tells a deceptively simple fable of love, loss, and endurance set against the soaring backdrop of the Pacific Northwest. Joel Edgerton (Dark Matter) stars as stoic logger Robert Grainier, who finds great joy with his wife (Felicity Jones) and child but also crushing grief and existential despair when confronted with the violence of his fellow man and the cruel caprices of Mother Nature. Bentley explains: “Robert doesn’t do anything that alters the course of history. He doesn’t fight in some great battle or create an invention that changes people’s lives, and yet he lives a very deep and rich life.”

Danny Clinch/Netflix

One Shot With Ed Sheeran: A Music Experience

Movie Premiere

I won’t lie, it’s kind of a thrill seeing my Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood (including my building) as part of the backdrop of Ed Sheeran’s impressionistic special, billed a “music experience,” in which he dons his vagabond shoes for a musical tour of New York City. Adolescence director Philip Barantini employs his one-continuous-shot method to follow Sheeran from subways to rooftops, iconic venues and local watering holes, as the musician interacts with fans and pedestrians for a memorable single take — and more than a few double-takes.

Shudder

Good Boy

Streaming Premiere

Just when you think you’ve seen every variation on the haunted-house story comes this compelling and clever indie thriller from director Ben Leonberg, who puts his own dog — a lovable retriever named Indy — front and center. Indy is our expressive eyes and attentive ears as he accompanies his ailing master, Todd (Shane Jensen), into his grandfather’s abandoned and spooky house in the woods. Indy is the first to notice the bumps in the night and assorted eerie visions as this loyal and watchful canine tries to protect Todd from succumbing to the house’s dark spell. It’s a riveting 73 minutes, and Indy is the best friend any man (or woman) would want to have.

Alamy Stock Photo

The American Revolution

Season Finale 8/7c

No spoilers necessary in the final chapter of Ken Burns‘s epic history of the war for independence, which depicts Benedict Arnold’s infamous betrayal amid the struggles of a war-weary Britain, increasingly isolated as they pursue their bloody campaign in the South and wage their final battle in Yorktown. As historian Vincent Brown notes: “It’s an ugly, ugly, ugly conflict. And if one wants a national origin story that’s clean and neat and tells very clearly who the good guys and who the bad guys are, the American Revolution… is not that story.”

Apple TV

Pluribus

Having learned that the “others” will give her just about anything — including a grenade — to make her happy, Carol (Rhea Seehorn) tries to manipulate the pod people of Albuquerque into telling her what she really wants to know: how to return the world to its formerly fractious state. This episode of Vince Gilligan’s provocative, absorbing Twilight Zone-like fantasy also provides a tantalizing glimpse into the life of the mystery man from Paraguay (Carlos-Manuel Vesga) who may be the only other person on Earth unwilling to play along to get along.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: