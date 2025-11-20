‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Complain About Harrison Whitaker’s ‘Annoying’ Habits

What To Know Harrison Whitaker, currently on a seven-game winning streak with over $208,000, has drawn criticism from Jeopardy! fans for speaking too quickly, mumbling, and swaying on stage.

Some viewers find his habits distracting and have voiced frustration on social media, with a few even saying they stopped watching because of his mannerisms.

Other fans defend Whitaker, attributing his behavior to nerves and suggesting using subtitles for those who struggle to understand him.

As Harrison Whitaker goes for win number eight on Jeopardy!, fans can’t help but point out his “annoying” habits on air. Some viewers think he talks too fast and doesn’t enunciate words, and sways back and forth too much.

Whitaker has a seven-day total of $208,201, despite not knowing who Kenny Rogers was in yesterday’s game. He will play game eight on November 20 against new contestants.

On a post about him now reaching over $200,000, a Facebook user in the group, Jeopardy Fan Group, wrote, “I wish he’d stand still.”

“It drives me nuts,” wrote another.

“Really like Harrison, but I can’t stand his swaying back and forth. Wish he would stand still,” a third added.

However, some fans said it is probably due to nerves and to “give him a break.” “If I was on the show, I’d probably sway too. It’s probably a nervous thing,” one fan said.

Another Jeopardy! watcher said, “He talks too fast! Really annoying!” Whitaker has mumbled and given his responses so fast that, even host Ken Jennings had to ask him to repeat what he said during his third game.

“He talks too fast and mumbles,” agreed another.

“Harrison speaks so quickly. I can no longer watch him compete,” said a fan.

“He speaks too fast and mumbles. I quit watching and will come back when he loses. My opinion,” a fan said.

“He’s annoying me,” a Facebook user said.

However, other fans have said that he is doing a great job and encourage watchers to put on the subtitles if they can’t understand him.

Check out an example of Whitaker’s speech and swaying above. Have you noticed these habits from Whitaker? What do you think of them? Let us know in the comments.