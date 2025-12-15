‘Ghosts’ Star Asher Grodman Previews Classic Christmas Movie Inspiration Behind ‘Ghostmas’ Episodes

Meaghan Darwish
'It's A Wonderful Christmas Carol - Part 1' -- Coverage of the CBS Original Series GHOSTS, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured L to R: Román Zaragoza as Sasappis, Richie Moriarty as Pete, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, Rose McIver as Samantha, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay, Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty, Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, Sheila Carrasco as Flower and Asher Grodman as Trevor.
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

  • Ghosts star Asher Grodman previews Season 5’s holiday episodes, “It’s a Wonderful Christmas Carol.”
  • The performer teases the classic Christmas movie inspiration behind the annual double-episode event.
  • Plus, he teases an epic gingerbread house prop set to be featured in the midseason finale.

Another Ghosts Christmas means another possession at Woodstone. For Season 5’s two-part “Ghostmas” episodes, the action revolves around a nationally televised interview promoting B&B proprietor Sam’s (Rose McIver) book Isaac Higgintoot: Colonial Vampire, which recounts the life of Revolutionary soldier (and current spirit) Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) with a supernatural twist.

Kicking off on Christmas Eve, the TV interview is a high-stakes opportunity to promote her book, but as with any plan, things aren’t going to go smoothly, and according to star Asher Grodman, who portrays pantsless finance bro and resident haunt Trevor, the twists don’t end there. “The ghost shenanigans are at play in a new creative way,” he teases. “The way that we get to possession…we’ve never used this as the way in before.”

Over the years, Sam, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), and the spirits of Woodstone have discovered that possession is possible when a “living” is electrocuted, allowing for a ghost to find residence in their body, such as when Sam was possessed by basement ghost Nancy (Betsy Sodaro). So which living is next for the taking?

Rose McIver and Caroline Aaron in 'Ghosts' Season 5

Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Grodman remains tight-lipped but promises that viewers can expect the holiday installments to take inspiration from pop culture. “We pick up on a classic Christmas movie and use it as a way to look at our show,” he says. And while he wouldn’t reveal which film serves as thematic inspiration, we have a few guesses based on the title, “It’s a Wonderful Christmas Carol,” and imagine it’s likely to please the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future.

One detail he could tease was that Woodstone will welcome, “a giant glorious gingerbread house” that Grodman declares “a work of art.” Additionally, expect to make way for some guest stars as Larry Wilmore appears in the role of Walter Storm, the interviewer set to speak with Sam, and Caroline Aaron‘s Carol, whose return was teased in previously released photos.

Don’t miss the back-to-back hour of festive comedy when Ghosts‘s annual “Ghostmas” event takes over CBS.

Ghosts, “It’s a Wonderful Chrismas Carol,” Thursday, December 18, 9/8c, CBS

