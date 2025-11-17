Bill Maher Blasts Republicans & Democrats on CNN for Refusing to Act ‘Normal’

What To Know Bill Maher criticized both Democrats and Republicans for failing to act “normal,” comparing their political stalemate to a scoreless baseball game.

He acknowledged that while Trump identified real issues like border security and trade, he undermined himself by taking extreme actions.

Maher expressed concern over the Democratic Party’s shift toward socialism in major cities, arguing that a moderate approach is needed in American politics.

Bill Maher sat down for an interview on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS on Sunday night (November 16), where he blasted both Democrats and Republicans for refusing to act “normal.”

“Why can’t either one of them be normal?” the Real Time host said at the top of the interview. “It made me think, we just had the World Series, and there was an 18-innings game, and for the last nine innings, one whole game, neither side could score… they couldn’t get it done. And that’s what this reminds me of.”

Maher claimed it would be “so easy to score points on the other side.” For President Trump, he said, “all he would have to do is stop doing the excesses.” He went on to say that Trump’s “not wrong” about many of the things he agreed “needed fixing.”

“Now, he goes a little too far with that, you know, he thinks he needed to do the Kennedy Center and bowling alleys and everything he sees he thinks he can fix,” the HBO host quipped.

However, Maher added that Trump “wasn’t wrong about the border, about NATO needing to pay more, about certain trade policies that needed to be fixed… colleges being out of control, DEI went too far.”

He continued, “[But] he just goes too far with every one until he actually lost his constituencies… People don’t like to see people tackled at Home Depot.”

As for the Democrats, Maher aired his concerns with the rise of Democratic Socialists, referencing New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and Katie Wilson, who unseated centrist Democrat Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell on Thursday (November 13).

“They just elected a socialist, some would say communist, mayor in New York City, and I see now Seattle, they’re calling her Mamdani West,” he said.

“If we wind up with a situation where very blue cities all around the country have socialist leadership, but that’s not where the country is in general, that’s not good for the Democratic Party,” Maher stated.

Maher’s comments echo what he said on Friday’s (November 14) episode of Real Time, where he said, “Democratic socialism is like a dating profile. Things look great until you meet up in the real world.”

Instead, Maher is asking for a “moderate” party, adding, “We’ve had enough of Trump’s macho bull**** and also enough of p***y politics.”

You can watch a clip of the interview with Maher here.

