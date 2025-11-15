Ken Burns’ ‘American Revolution,’ ‘Landman’ Returns, Stream ‘Charlie Brown’ for Free, Glen Powell on ‘SNL’

Alamy Stock Photo

The American Revolution

Documentary Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: TV’s most eloquent historian, Ken Burns, reminds us in his latest sweeping epic documentary just how grueling the nation’s birth pangs were. Over six nights (through Friday, November 21) and 12 hours, he and collaborators Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt (with writer Geoffrey Ward) reveal in fascinating and exhaustive detail how a rebellion against British tyranny became a bloody, world-altering battle for independence. While never losing focus on heroes like George Washington, the series brings history to life through the accounts of lesser-known participants while acknowledging the roles of Native Americans and enslaved and free Black people on both sides of the fighting. The American Revolution also serves as a reminder of how essential public television (endangered by recent government funding cuts) is to the nation’s cultural landscape. (Read the full review.)

Emerson Miller / Paramount+

Landman

Season Premiere

SUNDAY: “The sharks are circling,” Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) is warned as the second season of Taylor Sheridan’s pungent Texas oil drama begins. Newly promoted to president of M-Tex Oil after the death of Monty Miller (Jon Hamm), he and Monty’s widow Cami (Demi Moore) have plenty to prove to their investors, but as Cami tells a gathering of skeptical businessmen, “Underestimating me is how I buy you out.” Game on. Elsewhere in the Norris family, son Cooper (Jacob Lofland) hopes to strike it rich with his new drilling operation, while airhead daughter Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) tries to manipulate her way into TCU. As for Tommy’s combative spouse, Angela (Ali Larter), she once again manages to turn a family dinner into a combat zone.

Amazon Prime Video

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

SATURDAY: The Emmy-winning holiday special, first shown in 1973, can be streamed for free on Saturday and Sunday on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to the entire Peanuts catalog. Celebrate the holiday with Charlie Brown and the gang as they prepare a nontraditional feast for Peppermint Patty and other guests before they all head to his grandmother’s house for turkey and all the trimmings.

Rosalind O’Connor / NBC

Saturday Night Live

11:30/10:30c

SATURDAY: It was only a matter of time before Saturday Night Live beckoned to Glen Powell, whose Hollywood star has risen steadily in blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick and Twisters, sleeper romcoms including Anyone But You, and also on the smaller screen in Netflix‘s Hit Man (which earned him a Golden Globe nomination) and most recently in the college-football comedy Chad Powers. With his starring role in the remake of The Running Man now in theaters, Powell hosts SNL for the first time, with British singer Olivia Dean making her debut as musical guest.

Brooke Palmer / HBO

It: Welcome to Derry

9/8c

SUNDAY: Will the kids be able to convince the Derry police about the horrors they witnessed in the town cemetery? (If you’re familiar with the horror genre, you probably already know the answer.) Too bad they’re not taking their concerns to the military base, where the search for the lurking supernatural menace taps into deep local mythology and legend concerning “the monster in the Western wood.”

FOX Nation

Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints

Season Premiere

SUNDAY: A second season of the spiritual historical docudrama series, executive produced by the legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, opens with a biographical portrait of Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland (or Hibernia, as it was known in the 4th century AD). Weekly chapters profile Saint Peter, Thomas Becket, and, in an episode directed by Scorsese’s daughter Francesca, “millennial saint” Carlo Acutis. Four more episodes are expected in the spring, coinciding with the holy season.

