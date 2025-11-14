‘Big Brother’ 27’s Kelley Jorgenson Reveals Jury Secret That Leaves Fans Shocked

What To Know Kelley Jorgenson revealed that she and Rachel Reilly naturally reconciled in the Jury house while playing Mario Kart, drinking wine, and watching Love Is Blind UK.

Fans were surprised to learn that Jury house members are allowed to watch TV and play video games, unlike in the main Big Brother house where all media is banned.

Kelley also shared that she had to request and pay for a Quran to read in the Jury house, as the only reading material typically provided is a Bible.

Big Brother always tells its fans to expect the unexpected. This time, a tidbit from one of the most recent houseguests about the Jury house shocked fans.

Kelley Jorgenson, who appeared on Season 27, hosted an “Ask Me Anything” on Reddit on November 10. Throughout the season, Kelley and Rachel Reilly butted heads. Kelley made it known that she wasn’t a fan of three-time player Rachel, and they weren’t aligned with each other.

However, she cleared the air and said that the two of them made up in the Jury house. But, she also revealed another secret about what they did.

“How did you and Rachel end up mending things in the Jury? Who initiated the make-up conversation, and what did it look like?” a Reddit user asked.

“No one initiated the conversation,” Kelley replied. “It happened very naturally. Just two gals playing Mario Kart, drinking wine, and watching Love Is Blind UK. ;) I think it was easier without the pressure of the game.”

What shocked fans was that the houseguests got to watch TV in the Jury house. Throughout their time in the Big Brother house, they are not allowed any media, including TV, cell phones, video games, etc.

“I never knew Jury house got to watch TV. That’s awesome!” another Reddit user replied.

Kelley also revealed that she, Rachel, and Keanu Soto could have had a legit secret final three “now that they both know better.” “Yes. I think about this a lot, actually,” she said.

The houseguests also get a Bible as the only thing to read in the house. Kelley shared that she asked for a Quran, which is the official religious text of the Muslim religion, and said that she could not bring one. The price to buy one was taken out of her stipend in the end.

“Yes, and I had to survive another week on the block for them to get it to me 😭,” she told a Reddit user.

