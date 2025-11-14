Ana Navarro Attacked by Trump White House Over ’The View’ Comments

What To Know Ana Navarro criticized the lack of transparency around the Jeffrey Epstein files on The View, blaming “white, rich, powerful, entitled men” for blocking their full release.

The White House responded by accusing Navarro of using the Epstein case to attack President Trump, dismissing her concerns as politically motivated.

White House officials further defended Trump by noting his past actions against Epstein and criticized Navarro for her previous comments.

The White House isn’t happy with comments Ana Navarro made on The View on Thursday (November 13), in which she claimed that “white, rich, powerful, entitled men” are the ones stopping the Jeffrey Epstein files from being released in full.

Navarro, who is a registered Republican, said on Thursday’s episode of The View, per Entertainment Weekly, “I don’t know why we’re getting sucked up into a political partisan fight about [the Epstein files]. This is about right and wrong.”

She continued, “We have failed the victims of Jeffrey Epstein. We as a country, our legal system, our institutions, our leaders, we’ve failed those victims time and time again.”

Her statements came after Democratic members of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee released thousands of Epstein documents on Tuesday (November 11), which included emails from the disgraced financier, three of which referenced Trump.

Following Navarro’s comments, a White House spokesperson shared a statement with EW, saying, “Like all TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome] liberals, Ana only cares about the Epstein files because she thinks she can weaponize it against President Trump.”

The statement added that Navarro “didn’t care about Epstein during [Joe] Biden’s presidency” and that the recently released emails “prove literally nothing” about the Epstein scandal and Trump’s alleged involvement.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson added, “Liberal outlets are desperately trying to use this Democrat distraction to talk about anything other than Democrats getting utterly defeated by President Trump in the shutdown fight,” referencing how several Democrats crossed the aisle to vote with the GOP to end the shutdown.

She continued, “We won’t be distracted, and the entire administration will continue fulfilling the promises the President was elected on, including Making America Affordable Again.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared similar sentiments in a statement to Fox News Digital, saying, “The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees.”

This isn’t the first time Navarro has drawn the ire of the White House. Earlier this year, she called out the nationwide ICE raids on an episode of The View, referring to those who visit the migrant detention center in Florida as “racist” and “horrible human” beings.

“Every time you think Ana Navaro [sic] can’t get any dumber, she proves you wrong,” the White House statement said, per EW. “No one who has any interest in facts or logic should pay attention to whatever Ana is spewing on TV because it’s probably wrong or stupid or, most likely, both.”