‘Wheel of Fortune’: Air Force Veteran Loses Chevy Truck & Sets Unwanted Record

  • Air Force veteran Jenny Wohleb won the main game on Wheel of Fortune but set the record for the lowest-winning champion this season with $15,200.
  • Wohleb advanced to the Bonus Round but failed to solve the puzzle “A Jovial Guy,” missing out on a Chevy truck prize.
  • Her competitors, Army veteran Florida Miller and Coast Guard veteran Jeremy Ziegler, finished with $14,440 and $2,000, respectively.

A record has been set on Wheel of Fortune, but it is not one that a contestant wants to be known for. An Air Force veteran lost out on taking home a Chevy truck and also set the record as the lowest-winning champion this season.

Jenny Wohleb, from Dayton, Ohio, played against Jeremy Ziegler, from Thurmont, Maryland, and Florida Miller, from Sachse, Texas, on Wednesday, November 12. Wohleb is an Air Force veteran who is an executive support officer and the wing protocol officer at Little Rock Air Force Base.

She solved the first two toss-ups, giving her $3,000. Miller, an Army veteran who met her husband in basic training, solved the Crossword — “Gum, Mints, Keys, Earbuds” — for $1,000.

Wohleb solved “Drop And Give Me Twenty!” for $7,200. Miller took the lead during the Prize Puzzle round when she solved “Always Warm and Sunny!” She won a trip to St. Martin, worth $8,690, giving her $12,440.

Each contestant solved one of the three triple toss-ups. This put Ziegler, a Coast Guard veteran who was stationed in Hawaii, on the board with $2,000.

Wohleb took back the lead when she solved the final puzzle — “Random Acts of Kindness.” This gave her a total of $15,200.

Miller had $14,440. Ziegler left with $2,000. Wohleb jumped and hugged host Ryan Seacrest when he told her she was advancing to the Bonus Round.

She chose “Person” for her category. Wohleb brought her husband, Cliff, and son, Kyle, who is also in the Air Force, with her.

“Tell your mom what you said to me during the commercial,” Seacrest said to Kyle.

“I said, ‘I’m very glad I got her brains in the family,'” he responded.

After being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E” by the game show, Wohleb chose “M,P,D, and O.” The puzzle then looked like “_  _O_ _ _L  _ _ _.”

As the clock counted down, she guessed “A Joyful Boy,” “A Woeful Boy.”

“I don’t know how you would have gotten there,” Ryan Seacrest said. The puzzle was revealed to be “A Jovial Guy.” Wohleb lost out on a Chevy truck.

According to the recap site, Wheel of Fortune with Andy Nugyen, he said that Wohleb is “going down as the lowest-winning champ this season.”

Were you able to solve the puzzle? Let us know in the comments.

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

