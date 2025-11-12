‘Wheel of Fortune’: Air Force Veteran Loses Chevy Truck on Tough Puzzle

'Wheel of Fortune' Season 43, November 11, 2025 episode
What To Know

  • Air Force vet John Le competed on a special Veterans Day episode of Wheel of Fortune.
  • He reached the Bonus Round for a chance to win a Chevy truck but was unable to solve the “tricky” puzzle.
  • Viewers commented on the difficulty of the puzzle, with many agreeing it was particularly challenging and hard to guess.

A Wheel of Fortune air force veteran lost out on taking home a Chevy truck after not solving the tricky Bonus Round puzzle. The game show is honoring the military  all week in honor of Veterans Day.

John Le, from Grand Rapids, Michigan, played against Alex Klenofsky, from Riverview, Florida, and Annabelle Sanders, from Waldorf, Maryland, on November 11. Le is an Air Force veteran who spent 16 of the last 20 years as a geospatial intelligence analyst.

Klenofsky, a Coast Guard veteran, solved the first two toss-ups, which gave him $3,000. During the first puzzle, he also solved “Bravery, Boldness, Bravado” and gained the wild card for $6,300.

Le solved “Disco Balls & Platform Shoes” and won $10,000 after landing on the Mystery Wedge. He took the lead with $10,000. Sanders, a Navy veteran and two-time cancer survivor, finally got on the board when she solved “Land of the Midnight Sun.” She won an Alaskan cruise, giving her $10,350.

Le solved two of three triple toss-ups. Sanders solved the last one.

Le gained $6,400 when he solved the final puzzle — “Chasing Squirrels.” This gave him a final total of $21,300. Sanders had $12,350. Klenofsky won $6,300.

For the Bonus Round, he picked “Place.” After being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Le chose “H,G,C, and O.”

The puzzle then looked like “_ _ _ _NT  _ _R_HO_SE.” As the clock counted down, Le guessed that the second half of the word was “house,” but couldn’t get the rest of it.

It was “Quaint Farmhouse.” He lost out on taking home the Chevy truck.

Fans thought the puzzle was “tricky.” “This one was VERY tricky. You can’t guarantee your choices would be right with this one because of the combos,” one YouTube user wrote. 

“You mean it wasn’t ‘Fluent Workhouse.’ I needed a little more time on this one,” another said. 

“That was a tough puzzle,” a third added.

“WHAT?!? I had no idea,” said another.

