FX Cancels ‘English Teacher’ After 2 Seasons

English Teacher has been forced into retirement, as FX axed the comedy after two seasons.

Created by Brian Jordan Alvarez, the news comes just over a month after the second season premiered on September 25 on FX and Hulu. The series was initially widely praised by critics and viewers when it debuted, with its first season earning nominations for major honors including the Critics Choice and WGA Awards. Despite that early success, FX hesitated to move forward with a renewal amid the allegations surrounding Alvarez.

Deadline first broke the story on Wednesday, November 12.

While FX did not offer a public reason for the cancellation, it comes on the heels of a controversy that surrounded Alvarez. The actor was accused of sexual assault by former co-star Jon Ebeling, who told Vulture that the incident occurred while they were working together on The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo. Ebeling’s allegations sparked widespread scrutiny of Alvarez, casting doubt on the future of the comedy.

Brian Jordan Alvarez made it big this fall with his FX series ​‘English Teacher.​’ He brought his friends along with him — except one, Jon Ebeling, who says that Alvarez assaulted him​ on the set of ‘Caleb Gallo.’ https://t.co/UmKo0oCzp8 — New York Magazine (@NYMag) December 17, 2024

The comedy followed Evan Marquez (Alvarez), an English teacher at an Austin high school who works alongside a quirky team of faculty members as they navigate the daily chaos of guiding a new generation of students. The series followed Marquest as he attempted to balance his personal life with the challenges of modern-day teaching.

Costarring Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni, Sean Patton, and Carmen Christopher, the series became a breakout hit in 2024 and quickly built a devoted audience upon its premiere. The second season was also widely praised by critics and was hailed as a step up from Season 1 in its coverage of hot-button topics and issues.

However, as the allegations circulated, FX’s promotion of the series appeared more muted than it had been during the first season, with Season 2 released with noticeably less fanfare.