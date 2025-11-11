What Was ‘Murder in a Small Town’ Star Kristin Kreuk’s Involvement in Alleged Sex Cult NXIVM?

What To Know Allison Mack claimed on her new podcast that Kristin Kreuk first introduced her to NXIVM, describing Kreuk’s enthusiasm for the group.

Kreuk has previously stated she joined NXIVM for self-help reasons in her early twenties and left around 2013.

The ‘Murder in a Small Town’ star has not commented on Mack’s latest claims but has expressed hope that Mack is healing after her involvement with the alleged sex cult.

Former Smallville star Allison Mack has been opening up about her time in the alleged sex-trafficking cult NXIVM, claiming that her then co-star Kristin Kreuk was the one who first introduced her to the group.

Mack, who served 21 months in prison for racketeering and racketeering conspiracy in relation to her involvement with NXIVM, has launched a new podcast, Allison After NXIVM, in which she talks about her experiences with the cult led by convicted racketeer and sex offender Keith Raniere.

In the first episode of her podcast, Mack claimed that Murder in a Small Town star Kreuk first recommended NXIVM. The pair had developed a close friendship in the early after co-starring in Smallville in 2004, sharing vacations together, and even living as roommates for a brief time in New York’s West Village. However, both were feeling “this odd emptiness” in their lives, Mack said, per The Wrap.

“We went to Syria and Turkey together, we went to Mongolia together, we went to Paris, and we had so much fun,” Allison said about her friendship with Kristin. “We went to Paris multiple times together and just shopped and saw art and sat on the top of the Pompidou and had rosé and lived this kind of dream.”

This “weird ennui” is what led Kreuk to try out a few classes with NXIVM, which claimed to be a self-help organization. “‘It’s the science of joy. It’s the most amazing thing,’” Macked recalled Kreuk telling her. “‘It’s made everything so much better in my life. You’ve got to do this.'”

“It was like all she could talk about,” Mack continued. “She was just like super excited about it. You know, she had a coach, and she was talking about Vanguard and Prefect, which are the names that you called Keith and Nancy [Salzman] at the time. But Kristen was like, ‘There is an organization, Keith’s Creative. It’s just for women, and they’re doing a weekend, and I think you should do it.”

Mack claimed Kreuk convinced her to join the group’s weekend retreat. “And I was like, ‘Okay, if you think I should do it and I’ll like it, I’ll do it,” the Wilfred alum shared.

Kreuk, 42, has yet to comment on Mack’s latest claims; however, she addressed her involvement with NXIVM back in 2018. In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), Kreuk said she was involved with the group when she was 23 years old and left the organization around 2013.

She said she “understood” NXIVM “to be a self-help/personal growth course that helped me handle my previous shyness, which is why I continued with the program… The accusations that I was in the ‘inner circle’ or recruited women as ‘sex slaves’ are blatantly false.”

The only time Kreuk has spoken publicly about Mack was at the annual Superman Celebration four-day festival in Metropolis, Illinois, last summer. During a fan Q&A, the Canadian actress was asked whether she’s spoken to Mack recently.

“No, I no longer speak with her,” Kreuk said. “I think she’s probably… I don’t know. I don’t know what she’s doing, but I hope that she’s healing and that she’s, you know, doing well for herself.”