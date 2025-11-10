What To Know Former Smallville actress Allison Mack is speaking out for the first time since her NXIVM-related incarceration.

Mack was an enabler to cult leader Keith Raniere and ultimately served prison time for her connection to NXIVM.

She is getting candid about her experience and revealed, “I don’t see myself as innocent.”

Warning: The following post contains discussions of sexual assault, human trafficking, and other sensitive topics.

Smallville star Allison Mack is speaking out for the first time since her conviction and release following her involvement with the cult known as NXIVM.

In an all-new CBC podcast, Allison After NXIVM, which debuted on November 10, Mack is finally speaking candidly about her role as an enabler of cult leader Keith Raniere, while also answering he questions “Who is Allison Mack, really? Is she a victim or someone who victimized others?” according to host Natalie Robehmed.

As those familiar with the story may recall, NXIVM was uncovered in an expose for the New York Times titled “Inside a Secretive Group Where Women Are Branded,” which was published in October 2017. Shortly after, Raniere was arrested in Mexico in 2018, where Mack was also on the NXIVM premises. In 2019, Raniere was convicted and is currently serving a 120-year sentence for various crimes, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and fraud. The story of the cult was chronicled in HBO’s 2020 hit docuseries The Vow, from directors Jehane Noujaim and Karim Amer.

In Allison After NXIVM, Mack reveals in the first episode that she was introduced to NXIVM by Smallville costar Kristin Kreuk in 2006, and she quickly embraced the group’s ideology and fell under Raniere’s spell. Mack was brainwashed by Raniere into becoming part of his harem of women who serviced his needs. Ultimately, Mack was coerced into having daily sex with Raniere and gave up her career to move closer to NXIVM headquarters in Albany, NY.

While with the cult, Mack served as Raniere’s right-hand woman and was considered a taskmaster in her role. She encouraged other women to go to Raniere for the kind of “help” he was giving her, ultimately sending them off to be raped by the cult leader. Under NXIVM, the women’s group DOS was secretly headed by Raniere, with Mack having “slaves” who she controlled what they ate and when they ate it. Over her time with NXIVM, Mack specifically recruited women.

When NXIVM was exposed, Mack was sent to prison for almost two years and was released in July 2023. According to the new podcast, Mack reveals she began to wake up to the situation during her prosecution process. Mack recounted her sentencing day in June 2021, and what it was like having her family hear about her actions in court. “Oh, my God, my poor brother behind me, having to hear this about his sister,” she shared through tears. “My poor mom! I’m so sorry, you guys. I can take it, but like f**k, you guys, I’m so sorry. I don’t see myself as innocent, and they were.”

This is the first time Mack has spoken openly since her incarceration, and the podcast is sure to reveal more as it covers her life from her time with NXIVM through the present. See what else Mack opened up about in the first podcast episode above, and let us know if you plan to tune in for additional episodes of the revelatory series in the comments section.

If you or someone you know is the victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text INFO to 233733. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.