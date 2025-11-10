Ken Jennings Discloses ‘Jeopardy!’ Inconsistency in Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Ken Jennings has shared an inconsistency on Jeopardy! that dates back to the 1980s. The host posted a behind-the-scenes photo and an explanation, which could mean the show’s landmark 10,000th episode is not all that it seems.

The picture shows a flat-screen TV mounted on a wall displaying the words “Current Jeopardy! Episode Count: 9412.” Around it were photos of the Clue Crew, announcer Johnny Gilbert, and other team members, as well as awards the game show has won. The Clue Crew, introduced in 2001, was a team of correspondents who traveled around the world to narrate clues in front of landmarks.

Underneath, Jennings posted a message that explains what the photo was all about.

“Boring @jeopardy trivia: the official production numbers of the shows DO NOT MATCH the actual count, due to a 1980s-era numbering inconsistency!” Jennings wrote on Instagram on November 8.

“For example, today we taped our 9412th show, which was officially show #9478. Luckily, we have the Official ‘Current Jeopardy! Episode Count’ Screen to keep us honest. Thank you, screen!”

One fan explained that 65 episodes that were rerun in the summer of 1985 were counted as new episodes, so the official count is off.

Fans reacted to the fact. “My OCD would be so mad every day. 😄,” One fan commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ken Jennings (@whoiskenjennings)

Another asked if anything was going to get changed for the 10,000th episode, which will be coming up in a couple of years as the number are clearly going to be out based on actual new episodes.

Throughout its over 9,412 episodes, the game show has had three main hosts — Art Fleming from 1964 to 1979, Alex Trebek from 1984 until his death in 2020, and Jennings, who started in 2021.

Jennings first cohosted with Mayim Bialik until 2023, when the network let her go. Former Jeopardy! producer Mike Richards was the host for one week in 2021.

Johnny Gilbert has been the announcer since 1984. Before him were Don Pardo and John Harlan.

Jeopardy!, Weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock