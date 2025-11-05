Ken Jennings Shocks ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans With a Dangerous Creature on His Arm

What To Know Ken Jennings surprised Jeopardy! fans by sharing a video of a bumblebee calmly sitting on his arm for 20 minutes.

Jennings humorously captioned the video on Instagram, expressing patience with the bee and asking it to “wrap it up.”

Fans responded with gratitude for his kindness to the bee and filled the comments with bee-related jokes and puns.

Ken Jennings created a buzz amongst Jeopardy! fans. He shared a video of a dangerous creature sitting on his arm and told it to “wrap it up” when he got impatient for it to go.

Jennings shared a video of a bumblebee sitting on his right arm as he sat outside. Only the Jeopardy! host’s arm and leg were shown in the video as voices talked in the background. The bee did not appear to sting him and instead flapped its wings and walked a few steps on Jennings’ arm.

“The core of my personality is ‘never swat at a bee, ‘ but this weirdo has been sitting on my arm for 20 minutes. Let’s wrap this up, bee,” he wrote on Instagram on November 4.

Fans thanked him for not hurting the bee, while others made bee jokes. “It heard you’re good with a buzzer,” one wrote.

“BOOOOO,” the host replied.

“I ‘bee’lieve he likes you! (Ok, I’ll see myself to the door now.) 🚪,” said another fan.

“I think she’s pollen in love with you! 😍,” another joked.

“Maybe he wants to ‘bee’ you,” a fan wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ken Jennings (@whoiskenjennings)

Others thanked him for being kind to the bees. “Thank you for bee-ing kind to our little pollinator friends, even if this one is testing your patience!” one fan said.

“I’m in the same boat. I never swat them,” another commented.

“You’re so sweet!” added a third.

“That’s why we like you,” one last fan said.

Would you let a bee sit on your arm for 20 minutes? Let us know in the comments.