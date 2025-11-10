‘DWTS’ Host Julianne Hough Blasted Over ‘Inappropriate’ Photo With Dodgers Players

What To Know Julianne Hough sparked controversy after posing playfully across the laps of several married LA Dodgers players and their manager during a Dancing With the Stars episode.

Many social media users criticized the photo as “inappropriate,” arguing that it was disrespectful given the men’s marital status, while others defended Hough, calling the moment harmless fun.

Hough also received praise from fans for her confidence in a separate bikini dance video, highlighting divided public reactions to her recent actions.

Dancing With the Stars co-host Julianne Hough had some fun with members of the 2025 World Series champions LA Dodgers on last Tuesday’s (November 4) show, but not everyone was laughing.

The controversial moment came when Hough posed for a photo by lying across the laps of players Will Smith, Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “Put me in coach!” she captioned a behind-the-scenes Instagram video of the photo being taken.

Despite what was meant to be a playful moment, some fans deemed Hough’s actions “inappropriate,” especially given that the men were married.

“Welp some of these men are married so this is inappropriate…” wrote one Instagram commenter.

“Crazy thing to do with a group of married men lol,” said another.

“This is totally inappropriate!! The guys look uncomfortable and their wives are right behind them,” another added.

Another wrote, “Girl, sometimes being a kid at heart is a good thing. But this… this is not one of those moments.”

“This is wild …like not good,” said one commenter.

“Very Very Inappropriate. You should apologize to these men. Just cause you’re not married doesn’t mean you can be inappropriate with married men. This is embarrassing,” wrote another.

“I’m sorry but that’s so inappropriate,” one user stated.

Another added, “I’m actually embarrassed for you. This isn’t playful, it’s super inappropriate, the guys are uncomfortable being polite.”

However, not everyone agreed, including one Instagram user who wrote, “Lighten up pls. It’s just playful and fun. I would not care if this was my husband.”

“Haters are mad they are not @juleshough 😂 the guys wife’s are right behind them and probably loving this,” said another.

“I can’t believe how many people are mad at this 😂😂😂,” another added.

Another quipped, “As a Blue Jay fan…I hate this…. As a Julianne fan….I love this…. Why is life so complicated.”

“You did this for the rest of us! Thank you!,” said one fan.

Others admired Hough’s confidence, not just for her Dodgers moment but also for another video shared by DWTS pro Sasha Farber, in which she rocked a bikini while performing dance moves.

“I wish I had half the confidence in myself that @juleshough had in that bikini staying in place! That was amazing, y’all!!!” wrote one commenter.

“Uhhhh @juleshough body is teeeeaaaaa,” said another.

“Julianne girlllll. The trust you have in that bikini is amazing,” another added.

“If I had that body I would be wearing a bikini every day dang girl 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” wrote one fan.

