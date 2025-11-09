Betty Harford Dead: ‘Dynasty’ & ‘The Paper Chase’ Actress Was 98

What To Know Betty Harford, best known for her roles in Dynasty and The Paper Chase, died at age 98.

Her career spanned several decades with notable TV appearances and the movie, Inside Daisy Clover.

Harford is survived by her son Chris and grandsons.

Betty Harford — the actress best known for her roles in the ’80s primetime soap opera, Dynasty, and the ’70s drama, The Paper Chase — is dead at 98.

On November 2, she died in Santa Barbara, California, her friend, Wendy Mitchell, told The Hollywood Reporter in an article published on Sunday, November 9. Her cause of death was not publicly shared.

Mitchell also wrote via Facebook, “Betty’s son contacted me this morning and Betty Harford Naszody passed away peacefully with family at her side, noon on November 2, 2025, she was 98.”

Harford memorably played Mrs. Nottingham, John Houseman‘s secretary, on The Paper Chase in 1978 and 1979, and Mrs. Gunnerson, the Carrington family cook, on Dynasty from 1981 to 1989. She also returned for the 1991 reunion mini-series. Additionally, she had TV credits in shows like The Twilight Zone, Gunsmoke, and The Alfred Hitchcock Hour.

Movie-wise, Harford was best known for The Wild and the Innocent (1959), and as Gloria, the sister of Natalie Wood‘s character, in Inside Daisy Clover (1965). She also appeared in Spartacus, Signpost to Murder, and Win, Place or Steal.

On X, one fan tribute read, “Farewell to the wonderful Betty Harford, the foul-mouthed cook of the Carringtons (the legendary lamb stew for Blake) in the nine seasons of Dynasty. American actress, she stood out in film as the sister of Natalie Wood’s character.”

Adiós a la estupenda Betty Harford, la deslenguada cocinera de los Carrington (el mítico estofado de cordero para Blake) en las nueve temporadas de DINASTÍA. Actriz estadounidense, en cine destacó como la hermana del personaje de Natalie Wood en LA REBELDE, de Robert Mulligan. pic.twitter.com/qIJvXenSzd — Fausto Fernández (@faustianovich) November 9, 2025

Harford was preceded in death by her first husband, Oliver Andrews, who died in 1978, and her second husband, actor Sándor Naszódy, who died in 1996. She is survived by her son, Chris, and her grandsons.