None of the hosts of The View is quibbling with People bestowing this year’s “Sexiest Man Alive” title to Bridgerton heartthrob Jonathan Bailey. But on Saturday’s episode of The Weekend View, the ladies did name other men to whom they’d give the honor.

“If you say Manny, I’m walking out of this, I’m out of here,” Ana Navarro told cohost Sunny Hostin, referring to Hostin’s husband, Dr. Emmanuel Hostin.

“Have you seen my husband?” Hostin replied.

Some of the View hosts selected usual suspects, even some previous Sexiest Man Alive honorees.

“I think they hit it out of the park when they picked Idris Elba,” Hostin said. “I loved when they picked Brad Pitt. … And then Channing Tatum for me.”

Navarro, meanwhile, picked an older gentleman. “Remember Richard Gere was here, what, a couple of weeks ago? He gave me a back rub. He had me swooning. … I had gay friends who were in the front row of The View that day, and he shook their hand, and they were like, ‘Oh, we’re not washing this hand.’ … He’s suave, he’s charming, self-confident — all those things I find very sexy. … I don’t think that man’s ever not looked great.”

Sara Haines, on the other hand, picked Noah Wyle. “You gotta see him in an ER or an OR,” she said. “Did anyone watch The Pitt? Did you have a crush on him, too? Trust me, watch two episodes. And I was like, ‘You can save me, booboo.’ Like, he was so smart and brilliant. I love a doctor, Sonny.”

Joy Behar, however, made unconventional picks. When it was her turn, Navarro joked, “Who is it for you? Bernie Sanders?”

But Behar could see the logic. “You know, I think he’s hot,” she said. “Bernie Sanders — that’s a good idea, I never thought of that. I like a smart Jewish guy, and that’s who he is.”

Speaking of smart Jewish guys, Behar also said that Curb Your Enthusiasm actor Larry David is hot “because he’s funny.”

Yes, Behar was naming famous fellas who, suffice it to say, haven’t made People’s Sexiest Man Alive cover yet. “You know, you girls are superficial,” she told her cohosts. “I’m going beneath the facade.”

