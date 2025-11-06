‘The View’ Hosts Praise Nancy Pelosi Amid Retirement News: ‘Trump’s Chief Tormenter’

What To Know The hosts of The View praised Nancy Pelosi’s legacy and leadership following her announcement to retire from Congress.

The cohosts of The View reacted to the news that former Speaker Nancy Pelosi would retire from Congress at the end of her current term on Thursday’s (November 6) show, and Joy Behar was particularly saddened by the news.

“She was really Trump’s chief tormentor, and I give her credit for that,” Behar said. “She went out there, and remember when she tore up the State of the Union [speech]?”

“She’s been fighting for a long time,” Whoopi Goldberg agreed. “She was our representative when I lived in Berkeley, California…. She fought her behind off. And she was one of those women who was there when the men would say, ‘Ugh, OK.’ And she would say, ‘Did you just… nah uh!’ She was no joke.”

Behar then condemned Donald Trump‘s reaction to the news, shared in a statement to Fox News, which read, “The retirement of Nancy Pelosi is a great thing for America. She was evil, corrupt, and only focused on bad things for our country.” In response, Behar noted, “This is the president of the United States speaking about a colleague whose husband was banged over the head with a hammer by who knows who exactly.”

Sunny Hostin, in a bizarre twist, actually rushed to Trump’s support on that one, saying, “Yeah, well, she called him a ‘vile creature’ and ‘the worst thing on the face of the Earth,'” referencing a recent interview snippet Pelosi had that’s gone viral.

However, she still had her own positive words for Pelosi’s legacy, saying, “What I do appreciate about Nancy Pelosi is that she not only understands politics, she understands timing, right? And so you think about Justice [Ruth Bader] Ginsburg, that many, many people felt that she stayed on the court too long and robbed [Barack] Obama of that appointment. After the 2022 midterm, [Pelosi] stepped down and allowed Hakeem Jeffries to step up and become the minority leader, and she was then in a position to guide him and to help him.”

Even Alyssa Farah Griffin, whose policy preferences usually run counter to Pelosi’s, had praise to share for her. “She’s someone I don’t agree with on everything on policy, but I admire the hell out of her. I worked in the House for a number of years. There’s not a better vote counter, there’s not a better corraler of her conference, and also, a person who knows how to win elections. She has had tremendous victories over the years for House Democrats, and I think it’s incredibly big shoes to fill.”

Nancy Pelosi was, of course, no stranger to The View. She appeared on the program in the past, most recently in September 2024, to offer a devastating update on the condition of her husband after he was attacked in their home.

