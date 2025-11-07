What To Know In the upcoming episode of Sheriff Country, Mickey’s daughter Skye becomes the prime suspect in Brandon’s murder case, forcing Mickey to step down and conduct her own off-the-books investigation.

TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek shows Dawson, a DEA agent and Mickey’s love interest, offering to risk everything to help her.

But as Mickey points out, she doesn’t know if she can trust Dawson.

In the last episode of Sheriff Country, we met Mickey’s (Morena Baccarin) love interest, Dawson (Wes Chatham), a DEA agent deep undercover. And their conversation suggested that he’s in deeper in their relationship than she is — or is at least letting herself be. Now, TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Friday, November 7, episode shows him offering to risk everything to help her.

In our clip, Mickey’s driving when she receives a text from an Unknown Caller alerting her to her rearview. When she pulls over, Dawson gets out of the car that was following her. “I can’t do this right now,” she tells him. He heard about her daughter, Skye (Amanda Arcuri), who’s in the middle of the investigation into her boyfriend’s murder, and wanted to check on her.

“My daughter’s gonna spend the rest of her life in jail if I don’t find who killed Brandon. Want to ask me again?” she asks.

But Dawson’s not just trying to offer emotional support. He wants to use his DEA sources, since Brandon was into drugs, to help. “It would totally blow your cover,” Mickey argues. “Let me worry about that,” he insists.

“You spent an entire year building your case completely cut off from all your family and friends and everyone you know,” she points out, but he corrects her with, “Not everyone.” She refuses to let him do that for her. Watch the full sneak peek above to see why she doesn’t trust him and more.

In Episode 3, when Dawson tried to ask how Mickey was holding up with everything going on with Skye, she brushed him off. “That’s not us. That’s not what we do,” she said. But Dawson suggested, “Maybe it could be.” She pulled away and made her excuses to leave.

Ahead of the series premiere, executive producer Tony Phelan told us that this relationship is “going to become more serious as the season progresses,” while fellow EP Joan Rather added, “It’s a major, central part of the season.”

In this next episode, titled “Out of Office,” when Skye becomes the prime suspect in Brandon’s murder case, Mickey is forced to step down amid the investigation and launch her own off-the-books search for the truth. As tensions rise and family loyalties are tested, Mickey risks everything to try and clear her daughter’s name.

What do you think of Dawson so far as Mickey’s love interest? Let us know in the comments section below.

Sheriff Country, Fridays, 8/7c, CBS