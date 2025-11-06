‘DWTS’ Season 34 Odds: Which Remaining Celeb Is Predicted to Win?

What To Know With seven couples remaining, one Dancing With the Stars Season 34 couple has been predicted to take home the mirrorball trophy.

A recent report also shared statistics for which couple is the most likely to be sent home next.

The latest odds differ significantly from pre-season predictions, highlighting the unpredictable nature of this season’s competition.

With just three episodes to go in Dancing With the Stars Season 34, the competition for who will take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy is closer than ever.

The ABC dance competition series will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Tuesday, November 11, followed by the Prince-themed semi-finals on November 18 and the three-hour season finale on November 25. Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov were the latest couple to be sent home during Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night on Tuesday, November 4.

With just seven couples left in the competition, fans are wondering which duo will be crowned as this season’s champions. According to a report shared by the online betting site VegasInsider.com on Thursday, November 6, there’s one pair that’s more likely to win Season 34 than the rest.

The outlet’s latest statistics predict that Robert Irwin and Witney Carson will take home this season’s Mirrorball trophy with 3-2 odds (+150). “Whitney [Leavitt] has been at the top of the leaderboard more often than anyone else this season, consistently earning some of the highest scores week after week,” a VegasInsider.com spokesperson shared in a press release statement. “Robert, on the other hand, seems to be the fan favorite due to his energy and enthusiasm – and on DWTS, audience support is crucial. That’s why Robert Irwin is currently the favourite to win Season 34 with odds of +150, with Whitney Leavitt close behind with odds of +180 to win.”

Leavitt and her partner, Mark Ballas, were ranked as the second most-likely couple to win, with 9-5 odds (+180). Tied in the No. 3 and 4 spots are Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa and Alix Earle and Valentin Chmerkovskiy with 9-1 odds (+900), followed by Andy Richter and Emma Slater in fifth place with 19-1 odds (+1,900).

Tied at the bottom of the statistics with 39-1 odds (+3,900) are Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach and Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten. Hendrix and Bersten were also predicted to be the next eliminated couple of the season with 37-20 odds (+185), followed by Efron and Karagach with 3-1 odds (+300) of going home.

According to the report, the final five celebrities will be Irwin, Leavitt, Chiles, Earle, and Richter, with Richter finishing the competition in the No. 5 spot.

“Looking ahead to the next elimination, past judges’ scores don’t tell the whole picture; Andy Richter has often been near the bottom, but his humor and charm keep fans wanting to see him again,” the VegasInsider.com spokesperson added. “Having said that, at the moment, Elaine Hendrix has the highest odds of being eliminated next, with odds of +185.”

Matching with the report, Irwin has frequently landed near the top of the leaderboard all season, dropping no lower than the middle of the pack along with Leavitt and Earle. Chiles, Efron, and Hendrix’s scores have also improved as the season has gone on, while Richter has mainly ranked near the bottom of the leaderboard.

The new statistics heavily differ from the outlet’s initial pre-season ranking of the DWTS Season 34 couples. The original September report had Chiles winning the competition, followed by Earle, Leavitt, Lauren Jauregui (who was eliminated in Episode 3), and Hendrix. Efron initially was ranked in the No. 6 spot, with Irwin at No. 8 and Richter at No. 13.

Of course, fans will have to wait and see how the competition plays out on the ballroom floor. Former host Tom Bergeron will return as a guest judge on next week’s 20th Birthday Party episode.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+ (Streaming Next Day on Hulu)

For a more extended celebration of two decades of Dancing With the Stars, from exclusive interviews to retrospectives and must-see photos, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Dancing With the Stars 20th Anniversary special issue, available for purchase online at DWTS.TVGM2025.com and on newsstands now.