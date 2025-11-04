‘Survivor 49’ Sneak Peek: Kele Plans a Big Move Right Before Merge (VIDEO)

What To Know The three tribes merge in Survivor Season 49 Episode 7, airing on November 5.

Sage, Jawan, and Steven plot a “double agent” strategy to disrupt the dominant Uli alliance and seize control of the game.

Jeff Probst will reveal to the players that they have a chance to be in Survivor 50.

It’s time to merge. The three tribes will combine into one in Survivor Season 49 Episode 7, airing this Wednesday, November 5, on CBS, and after making a big move by voting Shannon Fairweather out in a blindside vote, Sage Ahrens-Nichols, Jawan Pitts, and Steven Ramm are determined to turn the tide in their favor. In the TV Insider exclusive sneak peek above, the Kele tribe plans a “double agent” plot to knock the original Uli alliance off its throne. They’re “taking out the big dogs.”

Here’s the logline for Survivor 49 Episode 7, “Blood Will Be Drawn”: “A boat arrives delivering a very important message to the overjoyed castaways. Old alliance members reconvene to talk strategy, as the game has shifted since they last saw each other. Then, the game intensifies when a two-part challenge leads to the season’s first individual immunity win.”

That good news could be about the merger they’ve been waiting for. In the video above, Jawan, Sage, and Steven are back at camp in the moments after Episode 6’s Tribal Council, and they’re congratulating each other for a job well done on getting Shannon voted out. The blindside was Sage’s idea, and she sent a bold message by refusing to hug Shannon as she left the game. Sage is ready to keep that momentum going as a reunion with her original Uli tribe members (which Shannon was also a part of) looms.

Jawan was on Uli as well, and while tribe swaps led to him being read into that Uli-strong alliance between Nate Moore, Savannah Louie, Rizo Velovic, and Sophi Balderi, Jawan was never in a position of power. Now, he sees his partnership with Sage and Steven as his ticket to controlling the game. Steven has been separated from his closest ally, MC Chukwujekwu, so he needs more allies before the tribes combine. Steven says they got a lucky break by ending up on the same team before the merge, as it gave all three of them the chance to forge vital bonds before the game changed completely.

“Y’all can go be double agents” with the players from their former team now, Steven says. Sage and Jawan agree.

“I think we can ride that middle line,” says Sage.

In solo commentary, Jawan says, “So far, the story has been Uli versus Hina. Uli’s been winning. Now, we’re flipping the script. We are destroying the status quo.”

He tells Steven and Sage that Uli’s going to be shaken “to their core” because they likely assumed Steven, the one former Hina on Kele, was ousted in Tribal Council. He plans to “blend in” with the Uli alliance and strike from within.

“If we can put on our best acting hats, I’m telling you, we change the game,” he declares. He says they’re “taking out the big dogs” in that original Uli-strong group.

Host Jeff Probst will also reveal to players in this episode that there’s a chance for them to be cast in Survivor 50. Probst revealed this at the Austin Film Festival on October 28. As viewers well know, two players from Season 49 do end up making that cut, but their identities are still a secret.

Find out what happens in the merge in “Blood Will Be Drawn” on Wednesday, November 5, at 8/7c on CBS.

Survivor, Wednesdays, 8/7c, CBS