Trump TV Press Conference Ends Suddenly as Healthcare Executive Collapses (VIDEO)

Donald Trump was poised to take a proverbial victory lap on Thursday (November 6) when his administration announced, from the Oval Office at the White House, that it had reached agreements with drugmakers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to lower the price of certain GLP-1 weight loss medication drugs.

However, his televised press conference on the matter was suddenly interrupted and terminated when a participant in the event suddenly collapsed during the start of Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks’ speech, resulting in the conference being canceled on the spot.

In a video captured from the press conference, which was televised, Novo Nordisk’s healthcare executive Gordon Findlay could be seen collapsing as Trump looked on. Other speakers at the event included Trump administration officials including Dr. Mehmet Oz and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who’d also spoken at the podium before the incident.

A man collapsed in the Oval Office while standing behind Trump during a televised press conference. — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_)

Trump stood up at his desk to watch as others, including Oz, rushed to aid Findlay before several White House aides ushered the press out of the room.

In a statement, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said of the event, “During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted. The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is OK. The Press Conference will resume shortly.”

Earlier in the press conference, Trump and his team announced a deal with the two companies that would make obesity drugs, including Wegovy and Zepbound, available to be sold to Americans for around $150 for a one-month supply.

After a few minutes break, the feed for the conference resumed, and Trump, at his desk, said, “Thank you very much. One of the representatives of one of the companies got a little bit light-headed, and so he went down. He’s fine. We just saw him out. He’s got doctor’s care, so he’s fine. So we had a little bit of an interruption. Sorry for that, and I think we can just begin again with Eli Lilly.”

From there, Ricks continued his speech about the deal.