‘Abbott Elementary’: When Will Season 5 Return?

What To Know Abbott Elementary Season 5 is currently on a brief hiatus.

The show is expected to return in early December, leading up to the midseason finale on December 11.

The midseason finale episode, “Birthday,” will feature Jacob organizing the school’s winter show.

Abbott Elementary‘s fifth season is already six episodes in, but fans are getting a taste of the midseason hiatus a little early as there’s a break before December’s final episodes.

Following the November 5th episode, “No Phones,” Abbott Elementary‘s fifth season won’t return until December. That means, fans won’t have new episodes to tune into on November 12, November 19, and November 26. The brief break was teased on Abbott Elementary‘s official Instagram page, where a calendar graphic labeled those three dates as “No school.”

So, when will Abbott Elementary Season 5 return? While December’s calendar hasn’t been revealed, it is possible the show will pick back up on Wednesday, December 3. No confirmations or episode details have been made, but if that’s the case, it would mark the show’s seventh episode this season, leading into the midseason finale airing December 11.

We already know the details about that episode, “Birthday,” which, as mentioned above, is the midseason finale until the new year. The episode logline reveals, “Jacob (Chris Perfetti) takes the lead on organizing Abbott’s annual winter show, and Janine (Quinta Brunson) celebrates her 30th birthday.”

As with many of Abbott Elementary‘s Season 5 episodes, we can expect more laughs for Janine, Gregory (Tyler James Williams), Jacob, Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), Ava (Janelle James), and Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis).

Already, fans have visited a Phillies baseball game with the faculty and tagged along for game night at Gregory’s seriously underfurnished apartment this season. And if past holiday episodes of the comedy are any indication, we can expect some big things from that midseason finale.

Stay tuned for more on Abbott Elementary‘s Season 5 return this December, and keep an eye out for additional details surrounding the remaining episodes this year.

Abbott Elementary, Season 5 Returns, Wednesdays, December, 8:30/7:30c, ABC