This exclusive tease offers insight into the latest episode of ABC's hit comedy.

Will the teachers be able to survive without their cell phones?

Abbott Elementary is tackling the topic of cell phone-dependency in its November 5 episode, “No Phones,” and we have an exclusive first look at the uproar it’s about to cause among the faculty.

As part of a new initiative to curb cell phone usage in the classroom, the district has come up with a nifty program called P.H.O.N.E.S. As Janine (Quinta Brunson) reveals in the sneak peek clip above, the initiative means “Phones harm one’s natural environment in schools.”

“It’s one day where the students are rewarded for staying off their phones, and today is that day,” she tells the documentary cameras. During the assembly where Ava (Janelle James) announces to the school their plans to implement the program, Emily (Kimia Behpoornia) from the district explains, “Every school that makes it the entire day will get a pizza party.”

But that prize doesn’t necessarily curb the sting the staff feels when they learn they’ll have to lock up their phones as well. “No phone stays for the staff and faculty, too, not just kids,” Emily explains to their shocked faces. “There’s no iPhones in team.”

While the kids make a fuss about having to hand their phones over, it seems the adults are making a bigger stink over it, proving that it’s all generations that are glued to their screens. Catch the full exclusive sneak peek clip above, and don’t miss the installment, which is sure to highlight the hilarity that ensues when the teachers realize how heavily they rely on their phones day-to-day.

Who will be the first to cave under the pressure of not having a phone? The teachers or the students, tune in to find out

Abbott Elementary, Season 5, Wednesdays, 8:30/7:30c, ABC