Savannah Chrisley Reveals How Much She Weighs as She Aims to Lose 25 Pounds

Savannah Chrisley has opened up about her ongoing weight loss journey, revealing her target number and her experience with medications such as tirzepatide that aid in slimming down.

Speaking with her mom, Julie Chrisley, on the Tuesday, November 4 episode of her Unlocked podcast, the reality star admitted that her weight “has always fluctuated” and right now she is “almost 160 lbs… probably more than that,” per Us Weekly.

When Julie said Savannah “does not look like 160 lbs,” her daughter replied that she likes her weight to be around 135.

“I hadn’t been taking my shot because… I love food,” Savannah said, seemingly referring to taking a weight loss medication. “That’s the hard part. So when I’m on the shot and I can’t eat, I’m like, ‘Ugh, I really love food.’”

Savannah, who is 28 years old and 5’7, revealed she recently “got a whole panel of bloodwork done,” which has provided more information on her “markers.” She also shared how she’s thinking about going back on her medication so she can “compare [her] bloodwork before taking it and after taking it.”

“I want to start back [on] my shot. [My company] Good Girl RX we’re now selling tirzepatide,” she said, referring to the drug contained in weight loss medication Mounjaro. “I love tirzepatide, which is great.”

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality star added, “I just believe that as long as you feel good in your body, that’s all that matters, and I want to be skinny,” quipping, “I want people to be like, ‘Is she okay?'”

Julie interrupted, telling her daughter, “You don’t want to be that skinny,” to which Savannah agreed, joking that she doesn’t want to “lose [her] ass” but wants to be able to “put on a pair of jeans” that fit.

“I’ve got to lose some lbs,” she added.

Earlier this year, Savannah revealed she had liposuction following endometriosis issues. After the procedure, the Chrisley Knows Best alum said, “It made me want to live a healthier life. When I saw the results, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I want to keep this up.’”