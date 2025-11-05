Mommy and Daddy Issues on ‘Morning Show,’ Inside the International Space Station and the Great Pyramid, Family Matters on ‘Chicago Med’

Parents bring grief to their high-profile offspring in the media melodrama of The Morning Show. PBS‘s Nova explores the building of the International Space Station, while a new season of Expedition Unknown goes inside Egypt’s Great Pyramid. An emotional episode of Chicago Med brings together hospital administrator Sharon Goodwin’s family when her ex, Bert, takes a downturn.

The Morning Show

Family ties bring great distraction and even grief to UBN “face of the network” Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and ex-CEO Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) in an eventful, though typically exasperating, episode of the past-its-prime media melodrama. For Alex, who’s desperately trying to land an exclusive interview with then-President Biden to bolster the network’s damaged reputation, her wayward and estranged professor father, Martin (Jeremy Irons), makes ill-timed headline news with his latest antics, setting up an explosive showdown between father and daughter. Cory, wigging out over his troubled film project, receives an alarming call from his ailing mother, Martha (Lindsay Duncan), causing him to drop everything and rush to her Connecticut home. Alex’s very bad day begins with a shouting match between her and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) over the TMS anchor’s betrayal of Claire (Bel Powley), in which each challenges the other, “How do you sleep at night?” Pro tip: Watching The Morning Show this season is a pretty good narcotic.

NOVA

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

Marking the 25th anniversary of continuous human presence in space, public TV’s premiere science program explores the history of the International Space Station over two episodes. In the first, “High-Risk Build,” engineers recall the perilous construction of the ambitious project, which was stalled for years by the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster. Next Wednesday’s installment, “Science and Survival,” shares astronauts’ stories of life aboard the ISS and how crews coped with unexpected emergencies. (Thankfully for them, this doesn’t include a visit by cast members of 9-1-1.)

Expedition Unknown

Season Premiere 9/8c

Josh Gates launches the 16th season of his investigative docuseries with a two-part visit to Egypt’s iconic Great Pyramid, gaining exclusive access to one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. With cutting-edge 3D scans of the structure’s tunnel system, he attempts to replicate the construction of the mammoth tomb, finding secrets under the stone. Followed by the Season 3 premiere of Expedition Files (10/9c), where Gates looks into mysteries involving the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa and the eternal search for the Holy Grail.

Chicago Med

8/7c

Expect emotional fireworks and more than a few tears when hospital administrator Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) gathers the family on behalf of her ex-husband Bert (Gregory Alan Williams), who’s been living with Alzheimer’s dementia and, after suffering a fall at his facility, hasn’t opened his eyes since. Followed by new episodes of Chicago Fire (9/8c), where Severide (Taylor Kinney) shadows Battalion Chief Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) for the day, and Chicago P.D. (10/9c), with Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) caught in a deadly conspiracy after a humdrum errand goes sideways.

Down Cemetery Road

Who is the mysterious stalker who saved Sarah Trafford (Ruth Wilson) from the “friendly neighborhood assassin” and is now taking her on the opposite of a joyride? Answers are forthcoming in this fast-paced adaptation of Mick Herron‘s (Slow Horses) thriller, and with Sarah on the run, snarky private investigator Zoë Boehm (Emma Thompson) looks into her client’s mystifying disappearance while seeking the killer of her husband.

