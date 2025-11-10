Danny Trejo Talks ‘Mysteries Unearthed’ Season 2 & Reflects on His Amazing Career

What To Know Danny Trejo returns as host for Season 2 of History Channel’s Mysteries Unearthed, premiering November 11, exploring fascinating hidden discoveries and the stories behind them.

Trejo, a self-proclaimed history buff and collector of movie memorabilia, shares his passion for uncovering unique treasures and the personal significance of items from his career.

Plus, he reflects on his amazing career, including his memorable but brief role in Breaking Bad.

History Channel has dug up more Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo. The prolific actor returns November 11 as host for Season 2 of the series that explores the unique and unexpected hidden discoveries. Whether it’s an Olympic gold medal found in a McDonald’s bag or a priceless work of art found in the walls of a home, you never know when treasured items will reveal themselves.

Trejo is proud to call himself a history buff and enjoys the stories behind how things came into the possession of people. Working on so many movies and television shows over his more than 40-year career, he himself has acquired possessions of importance to him. Here Trejo previews what’s to come, talks about staying active at 81, and hanging out with Salma Hayek.

I love that the show has this history component, but also the tales behind how these things are pretty unique. How was it returning for Season 2?

Danny Trejo: I love history. History was the only thing I got a good grade in because it was interesting to me. These stories are just so amazing. Like finding the remains of a brothel near the White House. It’s like, “okay? What was that?!” I love finding out how all these people are uncovering stuff. I can remember when I was young we’d be searching through old houses that were abandoned and finding these old paintings and stuff. We didn’t think anything of it where now I’m wondering, “wow, what could they be worth?”

Did you run into something you own that you’ve discovered has more value than you thought?

I have so much memorabilia and stuff. It’s funny because people send me machetes from all over the world because I played Machete. One of them was made of like one of the starships or Sputniks that didn’t go up. A lot of it I really enjoyed receiving.

What’s your most prized position in terms of things you’ve acquired while working?

I think the vest I wore in Machete. I think that was one of the things I really liked. He really was the first Latino hero, super hero, in my eyes. I always thought that was kind of cool.

Every episode of Mysteries Unearthed is tied to a different theme. What are you most excited about for viewers seeing this season?

Finding anything hidden or a thousand years old, it’s amazing that these things were found by accident. When people go out digging for stuff, it’s great. But when they find them by accident, it makes it that much more interesting. A lady digs in her backyard and finds a Roman temple artifact. It’s like finding treasure in your backyard or a painting that your grandfather had in the attic.

Then there were things like a coin that was investigated the first time and identified as fake. But then a second look, and it’s determined to be of six-figure value. Another I found interesting in the premiere was the Superman comic an aunt ripped the back page of and brought the value down.

Every story had a whole different side to it. Like I said, I love history. It was the only thing I was interested in class. The history of Washington D.C. or finding treasures just walking on the beach. It’s all in here.

Are you a collector yourself?

Just memorabilia from different films I’ve done. Then I also have cars. I also have about 11. You can only use one at a time, but I love them.

You have this show coming out. You’re also in projects such as Zootopia 2. You’re now 81, how is it for you at this stage of the game to still be working and enjoy what you do?

I just love what I do. I’m so blessed to be able to do something I love. People ask me if I’m going to retire. I respond with, ‘for what?” In fact, me and Nick Nolte, we were doing this movie [The Ridiculous 6]. We were sitting in the trailer cooling off because we were in the desert. Someone comes in and says, “hey, aren’t you guys going to retire?” We thought, ‘for what? We’re playing cowboys.” We were actually playing cowboys.

Was there a show or role you wish you could have played more?

I did a TV appearance where I played Tortuga. He was a criminal. The first episode of Breaking Bad, I die. They show me on the head of a tortoise because they killed me. It was the number one episode of that whole series. They had to bring me back to show how I died. That was great. But maybe doing that more.

Is there a role you have wanted to play? Something we wouldn’t think of.

I’d say a holiday movie where it’s a love story, and it’s me and Salma Hayek. I love Salma. She is so unbelievable. When we were doing Desperado, she asked me what I was doing for Thanksgiving in conversation. I said my wife takes the kids with her mom up north, and I kind of hang out. So she called me up and asked if I could please join her for Thanksgiving dinner. It was the nicest thing in the world. I had Thanksgiving with Salma Hayek. I watched her walk barefoot in the kitchen, and I thought that was so cool.

Do you think we’ve seen the last of Machete?

Hey, we’re waiting. All we have to do is talk to Robert Rodriguez, and say, “hey, let’s do it.”

There is all this excitement about the new season of Fallout. You were a big part of the video game Fallout: New Vegas, of course. I know a lot of people would also love to see you on the series this season.

It’s so funny because I’ve been in so many video games. I’ll be at the airport and kids will go, “hey, I killed you.” They would be thrilled to see someone they’ve actually played in the video game. They are huge.

You talk about representation. What do you make of today’s landscape as far as opportunities for Latinos in the business?

I think, especially for the Latino community, I think there are more doors open>. I started in 1985 where they were using someone like a Ricky Schroder to play a Mexican. Now I think ethnic groups are more represented. They are doing more. I think it has been working out pretty good.

How do you like hosting shows?

I think the whole thing is a lot of fun. I love history, and I think people are going to enjoy more of Mysteries Unearthed. The sky’s the limit of what we can do. I found an old mason jar with valuable gold pieces. People are finding treasures every day.

Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo Season 2 premiere, November 11, 10/9c, History Channel