Since 2010, Gold Rush and its many spinoffs have introduced viewers to miners digging for gold to escape financial trouble. Unfortunately, throughout the series’ run, several cast members have died, including Jesse Goins.

Goins was a cast member on the first three seasons of Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine, which aired from 2019 to 2022. He was filming the show when he suddenly died in 2020.

With the flagship Gold Rush show returning on Friday, November 7, scroll down to remember Goins and get a refresher on how he died and more.

What happened to Jesse Goins?

Goins died suddenly while working at the Box Creek mine in Colorado on August 18, 2020. He was 60 years old at the time of his death.

The following day, Turin reacted to the news on social media, writing on Facebook, “I apologize for not posting sooner, however this has been a very difficult time. Jesse is a man that I loved and respected.”

A crew member found Goins unconscious in the mine. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

How did Jesse Goins die?

Goins died after suffering a heart attack. Turin revealed the cause of death in his Facebook tribute, adding, “I was the first to find him after his heart attack and worked hard to bring him back to our world. God had another plan, and some day I will see him again in Heaven. Love you Jesse, see you soon.”

Was Jesse Goins married?

Yes, Goins was married to his wife, Rhenda, at the time of his death. Although no information is known about his children, he is listed as a father and a grandfather in a GoFundMe page that was set up to assist Rhenda after his death.

“This was an unexpected and tragic death and Jesse leaves behind a wife and family,” the description said, also noting that Rhenda and Goins’ sons would be traveling to Colorado to pick up his belongings after he died.

