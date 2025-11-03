What Happened to ‘Gold Rush’ Star Jesse Goins? Inside His 2020 Death

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Jesse Goins
Gold Rush/Instagram

Since 2010, Gold Rush and its many spinoffs have introduced viewers to miners digging for gold to escape financial trouble. Unfortunately, throughout the series’ run, several cast members have died, including Jesse Goins.

Goins was a cast member on the first three seasons of Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine, which aired from 2019 to 2022. He was filming the show when he suddenly died in 2020.

With the flagship Gold Rush show returning on Friday, November 7, scroll down to remember Goins and get a refresher on how he died and more.

What happened to Jesse Goins?

Goins died suddenly while working at the Box Creek mine in Colorado on August 18, 2020. He was 60 years old at the time of his death.

The following day, Turin reacted to the news on social media, writing on Facebook, “I apologize for not posting sooner, however this has been a very difficult time. Jesse is a man that I loved and respected.”

A crew member found Goins unconscious in the mine. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

How did Jesse Goins die?

Goins died after suffering a heart attack. Turin revealed the cause of death in his Facebook tribute, adding, “I was the first to find him after his heart attack and worked hard to bring him back to our world. God had another plan, and some day I will see him again in Heaven. Love you Jesse, see you soon.”

'Gold Rush' Announces Season 16 Premiere Date: See Trailer & More
Related

'Gold Rush' Announces Season 16 Premiere Date: See Trailer & More

Was Jesse Goins married?

Yes, Goins was married to his wife, Rhenda, at the time of his death. Although no information is known about his children, he is listed as a father and a grandfather in a GoFundMe page that was set up to assist Rhenda after his death.

“This was an unexpected and tragic death and Jesse leaves behind a wife and family,” the description said, also noting that Rhenda and Goins’ sons would be traveling to Colorado to pick up his belongings after he died.

Gold Rush, Season 16 Premiere, Friday, November 7, 8/7c, Discovery Channel

Gold Rush key art
Parker Schnabel

Parker Schnabel

Rick Ness

Rick Ness

Tony Beets

Tony Beets

Kevin Beets

Kevin Beets

Karla Charlton

Freddy Dodge

Freddy Dodge

Carl Rosk

Brian Zaremba

Ryan Hofer

Terry Franklin

Ben Hudack

Ken Tatlow

Jeff Balle

Chad Paullus

Mitch Blaschke

Chris Doumitt

Nancy Schnabel

Roger Schnabel

Tyson Lee

Monica Beets

Minnie Beets

Michael Beets

Len Hoekstra

Wendell Malmberg

Juan Ibarra

Juan Ibarra

Sheamus Christie

Paul Christie

Full Cast & Crew

Discovery Channel

Reality Series

2010–

TV14

Reality

Adventure

Outdoors

Nature

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Gold Rush ›

Gold Rush




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Donald Trump and Norah O'Donnell
1
Trump ’60 Minutes’ Interview: Explosive Moments You Didn’t See on TV
Ant Anstead
2
Ant Anstead Suffers Multiple Injuries in ‘Freak Footy Accident’
Blake SHelton, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson
3
‘The Road’: Cassidy Daniels Shines Again & Another Cut Is Made
John Oliver
4
John Oliver Blasts Trump’s Lavish ‘Great Gatsby’ Party Amid Government Shutdown
Wendi Mclendon-Covey as Joyce in 'St. Denis Medical' Season 2
5
‘St. Denis Medical’ Back in Business, Tracy Morgan Is ‘Crutch,’ a ‘Weakest Link’ Touchdown, Holiday Baking Contests