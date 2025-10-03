‘Gold Rush’ Announces Season 16 Premiere Date: See Trailer & More

Gold Rush is back for its 16th season this fall. The premiere date was just announced, and promises higher-than-ever stakes with gold prices skyrocketing.

The show returns on Friday, November 7, at 8/7c on Discovery Channel. This season will have the biggest payday ever as the miners will reach $100 million in gold in total.

Miners Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets, and Rick Ness return with only a few months to mine. “Top bosses and rising underdogs collide in a race to claim new ground, move more dirt, and strike it rich,” the press release reads.

Season 16 will be a “cutthroat scramble” that tests loyalties, has fortunes hanging in the balance, and tensions running high.

Parker Schnabel wants to reclaim his throne this season after last year’s disaster of a season. He will burn through over $100,000 a day in operating costs, including 60 machines, four wash plants, and a bold new team structure.

“King of the Klondike” Tony Beets has set his goals even higher this year after a record-breaking season. An early-season strike gives him $500,000 in one week, but he is met with family turmoil and the firing of some of his crew members, which sets him back.

Kevin Beets, the oldest son and second-year miner, is determined to double last season’s gold total and prove he’s ready to lead his own operation.

Rick Ness didn’t start off this mining season as well as last year’s. He began it with no water license, no claim, and only half of his crew. However, he makes a big wager on a piece of land that could put him on top. But with mounting pressure, dwindling resources, and a skeleton crew, Ness has to try to turn things around or risk selling everything, leaving millions of dollars behind.

In the trailer, a voice said, “In the wild Yukon, you’re only as big as your dreams, and some of us dream pretty big, but dreams can only get you so far.”

“You need to work hard. You need to tame the lamb, and only then are you able to stand tall. Become bigger than your dreams,” he ended.

Gold Rush, Season 16, Fridays, starting November 7, 8/7c, Discovery