Lucas Adams will make his debut as Noah Newman on The Young and the Restless on November 4.

The actor, who first hit the soap scene in 2017 as Days of our Lives‘ Tripp Dalton, was in the dark about who he was auditioning for when he first got the call. “It was all very hush-hush, so I didn’t know the official character when I was first doing the audition process,” Adams shares. “But I knew that the character seemed really fun and they gave me slight descriptions here and there that I could piece together. I did a deep dive and went full detective on who I could be playing, so I had already guessed that it was for Noah Newman.”

His suspicion was confirmed when he screen-tested with Noah’s parents, Sharon and Nick, played by Sharon Case and Joshua Morrow. “It went really well,” he reports. “We were chit-chatting in the waiting room beforehand and kind of bonded a little bit and got to go over the scene some. After we did the scene, it just felt really good. I felt really strongly about it, and when I got the call that I got it, I was just over the moon and couldn’t wait to get to work.”

Adams felt the love from his new coworkers on day one. “I can’t speak highly enough of how welcoming everybody was — cast, crew, everybody in between — and just made me feel right at home right away,” he says.

Genoa City wasn’t completely unchartered territory — Adams had actually been there before, in 2012. “When I was 18, Young and Restless was my first-ever speaking role,” he relays. “I played a character named Wesley that was just saying hi to Angelina [Veneziano], who was played by Diana DeGarmo from American Idol. She was a singer, and I was a fan of hers. It was a quick under 5 role, and it was the first time I ever wore a peacoat. I felt extremely fancy that day, and I remember it being, like, 1000 degrees, but I thought, ‘I’ll handle this. This looks cool.’ And so, this is just a fun, full circle moment here.”

Adding to the sense of homecoming were some familiar faces from his Salem days. Tamara Braun (Sienna Bacall), who played his Days mom, Ava Vitali, was already on board as Sienna Bacall and part of his storyline. “I’m so excited getting to work with somebody that I’d already worked with,” he enthuses. “It’s coming into a new place where I have a friend that I already know well. I already have an anchor here, which is really cool.”

The reunions didn’t stop there: Billy Flynn (Chad DiMera, Days), another former costar, has been playing Y&R‘s Cane Ashby since June. “Billy was one of the first ones I saw here whenever I was doing my initial walkthrough,” Adams says. “So that was also really nice. I was like, ‘Oh, this is great. It’s a mini reunion with everybody.’”

Even Adams’ Days dad, Stephen Nichols (Steve Johnson), who previously appeared on Y&R as Tucker McCall, reached out with encouragement. “He actually texted me the day that the announcement came out that I was on here congratulating me,” Adams shares. “He said I was going to love it over here and how much fun I was going to have, and that everybody was so sweet. He said he was sad but excited for me.”

Of course, joining one of daytime’s most famous families came with a bit of pressure. “I definitely felt the weight,” Adams admits. “I knew this was a very big deal, and this is a very big family, so I felt that nervousness to come in.”

His mother, Shari, a longtime Y&R fan, made sure he understood just how major it was. “She was like, ‘Oh, you’re a Newman. Wait, you’re Victor Newman’s [Eric Braeden] grandson. That’s a pretty big deal.’ I was like, ‘Yes, I’m kind of aware here.’ And she’s like, ‘OK, I’m just making sure that you get it.’ She was very stoked about it.”

Adams’ first scenes weren’t exactly glamorous — Noah was reintroduced in a hospital bed, recovering from injuries he sustained in an accident. Having a face covered in bandages presented its own challenges. “My first scenes with all that on, I was like, ‘Ok, I have to act through my eyes and my voice here, so let’s hope that the chops are up for it,’” he explains. “So, I didn’t get to use my full tools.”

Once the bandages came off, it was like a fresh start. “I had to reintroduce myself to a few people,” he chuckles. “It was definitely a, ‘We met earlier; I was fully bandaged up.’ They’re like, ‘Oh, that was you?!’ It’s like seeing your teacher at the store in street clothes. You’re like, ‘Wait a minute, do I know you?’”

Expect to see a more mature Noah than the one who left Genoa City in 2023, previews Adams. “Noah is a good kid who got himself wrapped up in some rough people, and made some interesting choices throughout his life, maybe not the best choices,” he says. “He’s definitely a good kid and has a great heart, and I think that he’s always trying to do the best for everyone around him. His parents are very protective of their family, and I think he’s a very similar person.”

And with his first episode about to air, Adams is excited about what’s ahead. “It sounds kind of cliché, but honestly, I’m just really looking forward to my next chapter,” he concludes. “These storylines are already going in such a fun direction, and I’m stoked for the fans to see them. It’s nice, too, because Noah’s completely different from Tripp. Yes, they still have similar tendencies, but it’s really nice to get to play a completely different character and go down this long, twisting and turning road.”

The Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS