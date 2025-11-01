Tchéky Karyo Dead at 72 as Tributes Pour in for ‘The Missing’ Actor

What To Know French actor Tchéky Karyo, best known for his role as detective Julien Baptiste in BBC’s The Missing and Baptiste, has died at age 72.

Tchéky Karyo, the French actor known for portraying detective Julien Baptiste in the BBC series The Missing and its spinoff, Baptiste, is dead at 72.

On Friday, October 31, Karyo died following a battle with cancer, his family told the AFP news service, per the BBC.

In addition to The Missing, Karyo was best known for his roles in films like La Femme Nikita (1990), Addicted to Love (1997), Bad Boys (1995), and The Core (2003). He also notably appeared in Ridley Scott‘s 1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992) and played French Major Jean Villeneuve opposite Mel Gibson in The Patriot (2000).

“We are so sad to learn of the passing of Tchéky Karyo,” Director of BBC Drama Lindsay Salt said in a statement. “He was a truly brilliant and much loved actor and he will be fondly remembered by BBC viewers for his roles in The Missing, Baptiste and most recently Boat Story. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time.”

Meanwhile, fans took to social media to react to Karyo’s death and share tributes honoring his acting career.

On X, one user wrote, “So sad to hear of the passing of Tcheky Karyo. Lovely actor and sweet man. Rest in peace Tcheky.”

Bye bye Tcheky Karyo 😔

J’aimais beaucoup sa façon de jouer avec une puissance inouïe les salauds, les dingues, tout en faisant des petits pas de côté de temps en temps vers des choses plus douces ou drôles.

Quelle gueule et quel charisme. Je l’aimais beaucoup 🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/95jxeF6Jg9 — Virginie Debuisson (@VirgoWhallala) October 31, 2025

Another X user shared, “Bye bye Tchéky Karyo 😔 I really loved the way he played those bastards and lunatics with incredible intensity, while occasionally taking little side steps toward things that were softer or funnier. What a face and what charisma. I loved him a lot 🖤🖤

Someone else wrote on X, “One of my favorite actors, his role in Kiss of the Dragon is phenomenal.”

A different fan shared via X, “He often played villain roles, but @tchekykaryo had become, over the years, an endearing personality and a major actor for #cinema français. Condolences to all his loved ones.”

Meanwhile, yet another X user commented, “Oh no. If anyone hasn’t seen him as Baptiste, I suggest they reserve some time over the next few days and watch The Missing. What a show and what an actor. RIP.”