Ryan Seacrest Shares Childhood Picture With His Sister – See His Sweet Message to Her

Fans can’t get enough of Ryan Seacrest sharing throwback photos of his life on social media. The Wheel of Fortune host shared one of his and his sister, Meredith, for a special occasion.

“Couldn’t ask for a better sister (or a better throwback photo to embarrass her with today). Happy #NationalSiblingsDay, @mmseacrest!” he captioned his Instagram post on Thursday, April 10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

The photo featured the American Idol host kneeling on the ground in front of a fireplace with his arm around his younger sister. He had a brown comb-over cut and wore a gray suit jacket with a white button-down shirt, black pants, and a black tie.

Meredith wore her curly blonde hair in pigtails with a white long-sleeve dress. It had frills by the collar and was accented with a blue pattern on top. She added black buckle shoes and white socks to her look.

They have a six-year age gap, Ryan born in 1974, and Meredith born in 1980, but the two still appear close to this day. They were raised in Dunwoody, Georgia, a small town just outside of Atlanta, by their parents, Gary and Constance “Connie” Seacrest.

Seacrest also shared a photo of them in the same post as grownups. He and Meredith sat outside on a bench somewhere, holding up the book they co-wrote together— The Make-Believers, which was released in October 2024. They were on opposite sides in the recent photo, but they still had grins on their faces.

Fans all agreed the pic of the pair was sweet and adorable.

“I really love this picture,” one fan said.

“Awwww, adorable,” wrote another.

“Adorable 🥰,” added a third.

“So sweet! I love looking at childhood photos,” a follower said.

Meredith Seacrest-Leach is the executive director and COO of Ryan’s charity, The Ryan Seacrest Foundation. According to the website, she and her brother helped establish the company in 2009. Despite Ryan living in Los Angeles, Meredith spends her time in Nashville with her family, where a RSF was built. She has won daughter, Flora Marie Leach, whom she welcomed in 2018 with her husband, Jimmy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

Before working for Ryan’s foundation, Meredith worked as a producer on numerous shows, including Nashville Star, MasterChef, and The Buried Life. The website also listed her as a former hospitality public relations worker, the director of creative affairs at Reveille (now known as Endemol Shine North America, and the former manager of communications at Entertainment Tonight and The Insider.

Ryan has never been married and does not have any children, but he has plenty of jobs, including two shows, a radio show, and his foundation to keep him busy. He still sees his family often and makes sure he is the best uncle to Flora.