CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Reveals Her Ovarian Cancer Has Returned

What To Know Christiane Amanpour has revealed that her ovarian cancer has returned for a third time, but it is being well managed with immunotherapy treatments.

Her specific type of ovarian cancer is rare, making up less than 10% of cases, and she credits regular check-ups for early detection of recurrences.

Amanpour emphasized the importance of support from loved ones and sharing her story publicly to encourage others to seek prompt medical care.

CNN’s Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour is opening up after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer for the third time.

The 67-year-old British-Iranian journalist revealed the news on Hannah Vaughan Jones’ Changing the Ovarian Cancer Story podcast on Thursday (October 23), saying, per People, “I have it again. But it’s being very well managed and so this is one of the things that people have to understand about some cancers.”

“I obviously had all of the relevant organs removed, but it came back a couple times in a lymph node,” she continued before turning to her doctor, Dr. Angela George, who explained that Amanpour’s type of ovarian cancer makes up less than 10 per cent of cases.

Amanpour is now undergoing immunotherapy, which involves taking pills every day and infusions in the hospital every six weeks. She and her doctor said it seems to be working well, with the award-winning CNN host calling it “the opposite of grueling.”

She also got emotional when talking about all the support she’s received. “I never actually asked for help before… and when I did, I got it,” she shared. “From my family, my friends, my colleagues, from everybody. And it was touching, but it was really helpful, really amazing.”

Amanpour was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in May 2021. She underwent major surgery and 18 weeks of chemotherapy. When she returned to TV after the surgery, Amanpour revealed her diagnosis to viewers so that she could be of help to others.

“I decided to say something because I actually wanted to do a service,” she stated. “Not just to my viewers, but also to those who might be in a similar situation. And I wanted to say what had happened to me. And I wanted to say listen to your body because part of the reason I got such quick care was because I listened to my body and went straight to the doctors.”

Amanpour now has routine check-ups every three months, which is how her cancer was detected the second and third times. “The fact that I’m monitored all the time is a superb insurance policy,” she added.