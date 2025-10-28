What To Know Jessy Schram stars in Hallmark’s A Suite Holiday Romance, where her and Dominic Sherwood’s characters fall for each other amid humorous misunderstandings at a New York hotel during Christmas.

Schram highlights the film’s blend of romance and humor, praising the chemistry among the cast.

She shares her enthusiasm for working with Sherwood and hopes a special something they worked on together remains in the final cut of the movie.

For Jessy Schram, the appeal of her latest Hallmark movie for its annual “Countdown to Christmas” event was the humor and the romance.

Schram stars in A Suite Holiday Romance (premiering December 13) as Sabrina Post, who takes a job ghostwriting the memoir of a famous art dealer, Grayson Westcott. It comes with a stay in a suite at the iconic Grand Fairbanks Hotel in New York City. There, she meets Dominic Sherwood‘s Ian Turner, with both under the wrong impression about the other — he assumes she’s a wealthy guest, and she thinks he’s a member of the British aristocracy. But Ian is really the personal secretary of Lord Spencer Braxton and overseeing the installation of an exhibit featuring the Braxton Royal Jewels at the Avalon Museum. Sabrina shows Ian what Christmas in New York is like and the two fall for one another.

“We go through [the art dealer’s] history and his life, and you get to see these really amazing actors play out his story,” Schram tells TV Insider. “And in the process, she meets this very handsome, very charming hotel guest who she mistakes as being a British aristocrat. So, you have a lot of humor in this script, which I really love. I love that there’s this romantic feeling to it. There’s a lot of romance while also having a ton of humor.”

She calls the chemistry between all the characters “really special” and something that viewers will fall in love with. “What’s fun is yes, we have period pieces and things of that sort, but it really does combine a lot of humor and it’s so charming and it just really takes the romance to a different level,” she explains.

Schram also raves about working with Sherwood. “I love Dominic. I feel like when I say the movie’s very charming, it’s because he’s my male lead. He’s absolutely fantastic. He just brings so much to it,” she shares.

She also reveals that the stars choreographed a dance sequence one weekend and then brought it to the movie’s set. “I hope [it] stays in the movie,” she says. “We really put a lot of effort into it and just loved creating with each other. That’s why I loved it so much. I’m not kidding you, I think I was crying every day from laughing so hard in between takes.”

A Suite Holiday Romance, Movie Premiere, Saturday, December 13, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel