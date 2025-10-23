Joanna Gaines Celebrates Launch of Her Very Own Barbie Doll & Dollhouse

What To Know Joanna Gaines celebrated the launch of her own Barbie doll and dollhouse with a pink-themed office party at Magnolia HQ.

The Joanna Gaines Barbie and townhouse debuted at Silobration and will be available in Target stores starting December 7.

The dollhouse features cozy, customizable details reflecting Gaines’ personal style, while the doll’s outfit pays homage to her love of roller skating.

Joanna Gaines and her Magnolia staff dressed in pink to celebrate a very special occasion.

“Such a fun day at the office! Our @magnolia team surprised me at HQ to celebrate Barbie 💕,” Gaines captioned a Wednesday, October 22, Instagram video. “My Barbie and townhouse are available at Silobration this weekend, October 23-25 @visitmagnolia or in @target stores December 7!”

Set to Charli xcx‘s song “Speed Drive” from the Barbie movie, Gaines’ Instagram video featured clips of her rolling around the Magnolia office in a pink flannel shirt and pink sunglasses, matching her doll’s outfit. Joanna, her husband, Chip Gaines, and their team celebrated the toy collaboration by decorating the office in pink balloons and with a special cake featuring her doll at the center.

Fans shared their excitement for Joanna’s Barbie products in the post’s comments. “Looking forward in receiving my Joanna Gaines Barbie Doll!! I ordered last month!😍,” one person wrote, while another added, “That’s so cool, you’re a barbie 💕.”

Others suggested that Chip get his own lookalike doll. “Oh my goodness. I loooooove! Chip needs a doll too!” someone shared. A different user wrote, “Chip needs a Ken doll that looks like him!”

Last month, Joanna announced that she had teamed up with Barbie to create her very own doll and townhouse.

“Every time I imagined the look and feel of what we’d create for this collaboration, I kept feeling drawn to the 70s, which happens to be the decade I was born into, and even today is a style and vibe I naturally love,” she wrote in a September 25 Magnolia blog post. “Fortunately, the team loved the idea of a retro aesthetic and the sentiment around going back in time a bit not only to the style of the 70s, but back to the spirit of who I was as a six-year-old when I first fell in love with the world of Barbie.”

Joanna explained that the dollhouse was inspired by Barbie products from the decade, elements from her childhood home, and “a few details that define me today, like my love of cozy spaces and baking at the kitchen island.” The house also comes with removable stickers for kids to decorate it however they’d like.

As for her doll, Joanna wanted to pay homage to her rekindled love of roller skating. “We created a look that resembles who I am today with a nod to who I was then — from a simple white tee that says ‘1978’ (the year I was born) and my favorite turquoise earrings and plaid shirt, to of course, a pair of pink roller skates with green laces,” she shared.

“I still can’t believe this doll and townhouse are actually out in the world, that today I could walk into Target or go online and there it would be,” Joanna wrote. “For now, and likely for a long time, I’ll keep them displayed on a shelf in my office. In a room filled with a lot of beautiful grown-up things, I’ll let it be a reminder that I’m never too old to find my way back, to again see my place in the world through a lens of endless possibility.