‘Ice Road Truckers’: Riley & Zach Harris Face First Perilous Lake Crossing Without Their Dad

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Ice Road Truckers Season 12]

The October 22 episode of Ice Road Truckers featured a huge moment for Zach and Riley Harris as they went on their first solo run without their father Shaun. How would they cope on the perilous lake crossing? Read on to find out.

The History Channel show’s latest installment started with Todd Dewey, who had survived the Asheweig Road, and was set for a 600-mile journey back to Muskie Creek with a 45,000-pound rock screener. He felt every bump along the way and was concerned about making it through the ice crossing. Todd investigated the ice in the area, but the snow made it hard to get a good reading. With max or even a few pounds over to haul on the dangerous stretch, he essentially flew blind and hoped for the best.

He kept the door half open to see if he could hear the cracking of the ice. Todd made it through the rough patch, but there was more to go before he could breathe a sigh of relief. The trucker passed by the hill where he broke an axle eight years ago. Would history repeat itself? Todd started to roll backward. He was stranded, having to figure out a way to get going again. “Not again. Come on,” he said. There came a point where Todd had to break the rules a bit in the area and broke out the chains. It was his only way to make up the hill. Once he reached a safe spot took the chains off. Todd made it back to headquarters with a sense of accomplishment. He officially conquered his “redemption road.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Kelly was on her longest run of the season with 700 miles more back to Muskie Creek from Lac Brochet. She had a $100 bet and bragging rights on the line with Scott “Scooter” Yuill for who could log the most by the end of the season. The “Ice Queen” endured -40 degree temperatures, which created an environment for machinery failure. She chained up the tires to get her up the hill, but the frigid air wasn’t making things easy. The trailer brakes were frozen. Lisa grabbed a hammer for a quick fix, but had to ultimately cage the brakes. She screwed the bolt manually to compress the spring and hold the brakes open. This worked as Lisa was able to move forward. “It’s complete survival mode,” Lisa said, describing her problem-solving method. After receiving a massive kudos for a job well done with a new client, she checked in on her horses. “I do this for them,” Lisa said. She got a taste of home with a visit with some local horses.

Scott, at Keewaywin, loaded up for his own return trip back to Muskie Creek. The crew added a 20,000-pound backhoe, which will be transported on unpredictable terrain over 400 miles. His chain broke on the tires without any more links. He once again turned to the bungie cords to tight things up. “I have to red neck the sh*t out of this,” Scott explained. Day turns to night and would get stuck in a snow bank. “This road is kicking my ass,” he said. Scott radioed the road crew for help. While waiting he checks in with his wife Kelly. He reflected on the sacrifices being made and the risk involved with the job away from home. The rescue crew pulled him out to get him going again. Scooter arrived at Muskie Creek after “by far the roughest road I’ve been on.” It was then time for rest before he had to do it all over again.

Zach and Riley Harris were on a first solo run without their dad Shaun. With the Harris & Sons owner considered semi-retired, he hoped the two would prove themselves. The duo had to run up steel and appliances across 600 miles to Fond Du Lac. Shaun encouraged them to keep their speed down as, “they’ve had some close calls” in the area. Riley was the more experienced driver and took the lead to instruct Zach when trucks passed them from the other lane. It was a narrow fit all the way. “We almost shared paint jobs,” Riley said during one pass. The traffic was what concerned Riley, especially when you can’t see them coming. At one point, they lost radio communication, which concerned rookie Zach. Riley stopped after figuring out Zach can’t hear him. Zach’s truck blew a fuse in the dashboard, so they replaced it to get the radio operational again. At Lake Athabasca, the trucker bros made the 20-mile ice crossing on their own. It was dicey during some parts, but got through to the other side, which would surely make Shaun proud.

