‘Y&R’ Alum Max Ehrich Speaks Out After Arrest, Says Entering Rehab After ‘Traumatizing Experience’

Get All the Genoa City Gossip For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Young and the Restless Newsletter:

The Young and the Restless star Max Ehrich has spoken out after his arrest, revealing he has entered rehab after a “traumatizing experience.”

On Friday, October 10, the 34-year-old singer and actor — best known for portraying Fenmore Baldwin on Y&R and his brief engagement to Demi Lovato in 2020 — took to Instagram with a major life update.

“On my way to rehab…. I am so sorry you all had to watch me fall from grace,” Ehrich captioned his post. “All thoughts and prayers are appreciated.”

He continued with a warning for fans, writing, “I want to take this moment to share that be careful with posting your locations on social media and in general talking to strangers. Being kidnapped was the most traumati[z]ing experience and I am so thankful to be alive. What they got me hooked on is something that is sold at local stores and should be banned along with anything else toxic. I hope to use my platform to spread peace, love, and safety for all. One love, one heart, let’s get together and be alright. I love you all so much. 💖.’

In the comments, Ehrich’s followers showered him with support, with one sharing, “Hoping that it works out for you, Max. You deserve to find sobriety and happiness in your life.”

Another wrote, “Take care of yourself. I’m glad you are safe and on the road to recovery ❤️🙏🏻,” as a third fan commented, “We love u Max. Get healthy and we will be praying for you each day!”

Yet another Instagram user echoed, “You can do this and don’t be too hard on yourself. Everyone falls at one point in their lives in different ways ❤️🙏.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Ehrich (@maxehrich)

Ehrich returned to his Instagram grid later on October 10 to express appreciation for his fans.

‘Thank you to everyone who encouraged me to get the help I needed after my traumatic event. Love you. 💖,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself with a blood pressure cuff at a doctor’s office. “Anyone else struggling please know it is brave to seek help. Sending love & light. God bless

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Ehrich (@maxehrich)

Additionally, Ehrich posted a video message to fans with words of thanks and a plug for his new song, “learning 2 luv.”

His rehab stay came after Ehrich was arrested on October 7 in Florida on allegations of battery on a person 65 or older. The actor posted a $1,000 bond and was released the following day.

According to a police report, Ehrich chased his mother, Rhonda, outside a home they share after an argument over her phone, per TMZ. He then allegedly pushed her to the ground and kicked her in the thigh. Reportedly, Rhonda alleged that Ehrich had been abusing nitrous oxide before the altercation.

“The media and the narrative of my son attacking me is completely fabricated. A short video clip of an altercation that is being exaggerated for click bait does not discern the truth of what did and didn’t happen, Rhonda wrote on Instagram on October 10. “The only villain in this is the fact that my son was kidnapped and forced to ingest a dangerous substance. My son is my best friend and one of the best people I know. My son lives a clean, healthy and sober lifestyle.