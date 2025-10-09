In September, it was confirmed that MTV had canceled Catfish: The TV Show after nine years and 12 seasons. However, before it was announced that the show would not be returning, host Kamie Crawford shared that she would not be coming back if there was another season.

Crawford joined Catfish as a guest host in 2018 following Max Joseph‘s departure in the middle of Season 7. She became a permanent host, alongside Nēv Schulman, for Seasons 8 and 9 in 2020 and 2024, respectively. Crawford shared the news of her exit on Instagram in October 2024, three months after her last episode aired.

“When I got an email in 2018 from an absolute stranger at Catfish’s production department asking if I wanted to guest co-host two episodes of one of my favorite shows of all time, I never would’ve imagined the life, love, memories, and worldwide support that it would’ve awarded me,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful for every single moment spent traveling the country, meeting so many of you, and helping people find love — whether that be from a partner or finding new ways to love themselves a little bit more.”

She also noted, “Change is hard but your acceptance and love made it so much easier to fill some already pretty big shoes.” So, why did Crawford decide to leave the show? Scroll down for what we know.

Why did Kamie Crawford leave Catfish?

As Crawford explained in her exit post, she left the show to pursue her “new dreams.” In addition to hosting the podcast Relationsh*t with Kamie Crawford, the former model is hoping to branch out with her hosting skills.

She opened up about what she’s been up to in an April interview with Us Weekly. “I’ve been really focusing on my own projects and trying to produce shows and different things that really make my heart sing, which has been amazing,” Crawford explained. “And then my relationship advice podcast just won a Webby Award today so, big day. It’s been great.”

She also noted that “a lot of people” aren’t at their jobs for more than six years. “People moved around all the time and it was my time,” Crawford continued. “I had done what I needed to do. I felt very confident about that. And I’m so happy with everything that we’ve done with the show and I just felt like for me, I did my part. I left my mark and I was ready to do my own thing.”

In another interview with People, Crawford detailed the show’s demanding filming schedule. “We did over 100 episodes in one season,” she shared. “But that’s because that’s how we operate. It would be like, ‘Oh, a set of episodes,’ and then, we would take a break, and then, a set of episodes, and take a break. But it was all one season.”

She added, “There’s never been, I don’t think, a show that has operated like that. So it was a lot. It was intense.”

Although Crawford said she was “scared” to leave the job she had become so comfortable with, she explained, “I think that sometimes you just have to do what’s best for you and live life with no regrets and see what else can come your way. I operate with an open hand of just, whatever is for me is going to flow to me, and whatever the next opportunity is, it’s meant to be. Sometimes one chapter has to close for another one to start. So I’m excited.”

Did Kamie Crawford and Nēv Schulman have a falling out?

Crawford and Schulman “haven’t spoken” since she left the show, she revealed in the Us Weekly interview. However, she didn’t specify that the two had an actual falling out, just that they lived separate lives when they weren’t working together.

“Life goes on and everyone moves in their own direction and I wish him nothing but the best,” she said. “And I wish myself nothing but the best.” She also pointed out, “People leave jobs all the time and sometimes their coworkers are in their wedding and sometimes they never see them again. And that’s OK. It happens.”