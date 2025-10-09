Selena Gomez’s Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Speaks Out Amid Feud Rumors

How I Met Your Father star Francia Raisa has shot down rumors that she is feuding with her longtime friend Selena Gomez, saying that nobody knows the truth of what has gone on between them.

Speaking with reporter Magaly Ortiz for Univision’s Primer Impacto on September 25, Raisa, who donated her kidney to Gomez in 2017 amid the singer’s battle with lupus, was asked about the speculation that she confronted Gomez about smoking and drinking after the operation.

“Well, right now [what] you’re asking me is nonsense… and there are too many rumors,” Raisa told Ortiz, per Entertainment Weekly. “When that rumor came out that I had gotten angry or something like that because [Gomez] was smoking, I wasn’t aware of those rumors.”

She added, “What you’re asking me are rumors. No one knows what’s going on, and neither she nor I are talking about it. One day, maybe we will address it.”

Raisa, who starred alongside Gomez on Secret Life of the American Teenager and Wizards of Waverly Place, donated one of her kidneys to the Only Murders In The Building star in 2017. However, rumors later spread that the pair had a falling out when Gomez said her only friend in the industry is Taylor Swift, and Raisa subsequently unfollowed Gomez on Instagram.

Adding fuel to the fire was the speculation that Raisa wasn’t invited to Gomez’s September 27 wedding to Benny Blanco. The ceremony was attended by several famous faces, including Swift, Ed Sheeran, Zoe Saldaña, and Gomez’s Only Murders co-stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Paul Rudd.

“I know she’s getting married, and I’m very happy for her,” Raisa told Primer Impacto days before the wedding. “She has a life, and she is already a billionaire, and I am grateful that I could do that for her.”

The Grown-ish alum noted that doctors told her from the start her kidney donation was just that—a donation.

“If you’re going to donate a dollar to St. Jude or somewhere else, you’re not going to call to say, ‘Hey, what are you doing with my dollar?’” she stated. “It’s a donation and it’s something nice that I was able to do. I am grateful that I am alive, and I can say that I have saved a life.”