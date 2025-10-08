Peacemaker‘s second season is coming to a close, but will there be more to Chris Smith’s (John Cena) story? While we’re willing to bet that DC co-head and series creator James Gunn will make sure fans see the titular vigilante onscreen again, an official Season 3 renewal has yet to be announced.

Below, we’re breaking down everything we know so far about a potential third season of the hit HBO Max series, from which stars are likely to feature to who is likely to help bring it all together behind the scenes. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for any news or updates surrounding Peacemaker‘s potential return.

Has Peacemaker been renewed for Season 3?

No, Peacemaker hasn’t been renewed for Season 3 yet, but pending the way Season 2 ends, we’re keeping hope alive that it will be back for some more super shenanigans. Stay tuned for any updates as we approach the finale.

Who would star in Peacemaker Season 3?

No official announcements or hints about who would star in Peacemaker Season 3 have been made at this time, but Season 2’s ensemble includes John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, Sol Rodriguez, Frank Grillo, and Tim Meadows, among others. And we’d doubt Peacemaker Season 3 would exclude its namesake star, so Cena would be a sure bet, but keep an eye out for any official announcements.

Who would make Peacemaker Season 3?

Peacemaker is created for television by James Gunn, who executive-produces the show with John Cena and Peter Safran. It’s unclear who else would be behind the show creatively in a third season, but Gunn, Cena, and Safran would surely be involved.

What is Peacemaker about?

Peacemaker follows the vigilante as he makes his way through the world alongside the 11th Street Kids and his trusty pet, Eagly. Only time will tell what a third season would be about, but let us know your theories in the comments section below.

Peacemaker, Thursdays, 9/8c, HBO Max